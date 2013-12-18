11-Year-Old Wins Nike’s LeBron James T-Shirt Design Contest

Meet 11-year-old Rahul, the winner of Nike‘s LeBron James T-Shirt Design contest. Watch video of the contest-winner talking about the design, which is actually modeled off of James’ now-infamous press conference following his “Decision” in 2010 to take his talents to South Beach.
Check out some of the other top designs from the 5-12 year old participants, and pick up a winning tee now.
