11-Year-Old Wins Nike’s LeBron James T-Shirt Design Contest

Meet 11-year-old Rahul, the winner of Nike‘s LeBron James T-Shirt Design contest. Watch video of the contest-winner talking about the design, which is actually modeled off of James’ now-infamous press conference following his “Decision” in 2010 to take his talents to South Beach.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Check out some of the other top designs from the 5-12 year old participants, and pick up a winning tee now.

[h/t: All Ball Blog]

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.