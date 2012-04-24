Video: Al Horford & UFC Champ Discuss Switching Careers

Atlanta Hawks’ fans received great news recently when Al Horford announced he will be playing in Thursday’s season finale against the Dallas Mavericks. Horford has basically been out all season due to a shoulder injury that required him to get surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle. However, he got the go-ahead from his doctor to play in limited minutes. With the playoffs starting this weekend, this is huge news for the Hawks as Horford – even in limited minutes – can provide some much needed depth.

Horford must have known he was ready to come back after hooping with UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones last Friday. Before beating Rashad Evans, Jones stopped by the Hawks’ practice facility to get some basketball coaching from Horford:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Pretty amazing that as athletic as he is and being 6-4, Jones can’t dunk. Different strokes for different folks we guess.

After all the coaching was done, Jones was ready to take on Horford but proved that he should stick to the Octagon:

Afterwards, the two discussed what would happen if they switched careers:

Fun times in the ATL, and they could continue if the Hawks, now with Horford making a return, make a deep run in the playoffs.

How far can the Hawks go with Horford?

Follow Ananth on Twitter at @Ananth_Pandian.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.