12 Days Of Christmas: Dime’s Holiday Gift Guide – D Rose 3 “Nightmare” Edition

Okay, so maybe the timing isn’t perfect, but in light of the holiday season, we’ll be putting together an online gift guide for all of you last minute shoppers. Think clothes, gear, sneakers, music, video games and basketball products… basically everything we at Dime are really feeling at the moment. This is the 10th submission in Dime’s 12 Days Of Christmas…

*** *** ***

On the 10th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me:

10. ADIDAS D ROSE 3 “NIGHTMARE” EDITION

9. BEATS BY DR. DRE EXECUTIVE HEADPHONES & PILL

8. CHRISTMAS COLORWAYS: LeBRON X, KOBE 8 SYSTEM, KD V

7. DRAFT PACKS “GREATEST TEAM EVER” PACK

6. CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 2

5. AIR JORDAN 11 RETRO (BRED)

4. ROCK ‘EM APPAREL’s “TACKY SWEATER” CUSTOM NIKE ELITE SOCKS

3. EASTWEST x MITCHELL & NESS “BLEACHED DENIM” SNAPBACK COLLECTION

2. REEBOK’s QUESTION MID IN BLACK/GOLD

1. NAS â€“ ILLMATIC “GOLD EDITION” DELUXE BOX SET

***

The new D Rose 3 from adidas is Derrick Rose‘s most personal shoe yet, and while many of the original colorways released were the traditional red, black or gray-based, these “Nightmare” editions are pretty wild.

The sneakers feature a purple “vertigo” shimmer synthetic leather upper, as well as a glow-in-the-dark outsole, a black and white speckled midsole, and wave patterned black and white laces. The inside of the tongue features 12-24-12.

Inspired by the mindset of opponents the night behind they guard Rose – hence, nightmares – these joints are dropping on Christmas Eve for $180, and will be available at adidas Basketball.

What do you think?

