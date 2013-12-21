15-Year-Old Sophomore, Seventh Woods, Skies For The Poster Dunk

Depending on which sites you read, 15-year-old Hammond High School sophomore, Seventh Woods, is either 6-1 or 6-2, and he’ll make you re-think what’s really possible for a kid in just 10th grade. The South Carolina stud sophomore already has multiple mixtapes, and they’re necessary viewing for any high school basketball fan, or salivating scout. Now, Woods’ recent rim-rocker at the Chick-Fil-A Classic had our jaws on the floor.

The crowd’s reaction, in particular, harkens back to our salad days when witnessing a dunk like this in-person led to a group freak out of stunned looks, high-fives and a frenzy of excited pushing and shoving.

