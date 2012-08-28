2 Chainz & Pusha T Celebrate The Release Of Madden NFL 13

We love the new Madden NFL 13, which released today, and even though we do love our jobs, we can’t wait to get home and get settled into the man cave for a few hours to test it out some more. Some people may hate on the game in the same way people hate on the Call of Duty franchise (which is funny considering these are two of the best out right now), but Complex found two pretty big fans of Madden: 2 Chainz and Pusha T. They celebrated the release by hitting the sticks. We’re still not sure what was better, the game or the banter.

