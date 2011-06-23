2011 NBA Draft: Cleveland Takes Kyrie Irving No. 1

#Kyrie Irving
06.23.11 7 years ago 3 Comments

Whether you think they should’ve taken Derrick Williams or are happy with Kyrie Irving, this is a step in the right direction, at least one night without a LeBron mention (we hope). Irving will come in for now as a backup to Baron Davis.

Irving isn’t nearly the athlete of the last few great PGs selected. But he can shoot, is smart and knows how to win. Does he have the potential to be an All-Star? Yes.

The real question now is what will happen with Baron Davis. With that contract, it’ll be tough to move him. But will Irving be comfortable in a full year as a backup?

What do you think?

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving
TAGSDimeMagDuke UniversityKYRIE IRVINGNBA DRAFT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP