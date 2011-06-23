2011 NBA Draft: Cleveland Takes Kyrie Irving No. 1

Whether you think they should’ve taken Derrick Williams or are happy with Kyrie Irving, this is a step in the right direction, at least one night without a LeBron mention (we hope). Irving will come in for now as a backup to Baron Davis.

Irving isn’t nearly the athlete of the last few great PGs selected. But he can shoot, is smart and knows how to win. Does he have the potential to be an All-Star? Yes.



The real question now is what will happen with Baron Davis. With that contract, it’ll be tough to move him. But will Irving be comfortable in a full year as a backup?

What do you think?

