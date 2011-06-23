2011 NBA Draft: Cleveland Takes Kyrie Irving No. 1

Whether you think they should’ve taken Derrick Williams or are happy with Kyrie Irving, this is a step in the right direction, at least one night without a LeBron mention (we hope). Irving will come in for now as a backup to Baron Davis.
Irving isn’t nearly the athlete of the last few great PGs selected. But he can shoot, is smart and knows how to win. Does he have the potential to be an All-Star? Yes.
The real question now is what will happen with Baron Davis. With that contract, it’ll be tough to move him. But will Irving be comfortable in a full year as a backup?
What do you think?
For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
Kyrie is going from Duke to the NBA version of the Washington Generals. The Cavs didnt have a single win streak last year. Imagine that! In 82 games u can’t manage to put together 2 games in a row.That locker room is full of drinkers and smokers. Smh poor boy.
No disrespect to the guys out there but this draft is kinda weak,Kyrie and Derrick Williams would go late lottery in a good draft.Kyrie played 11 games! His rookie wall is going to be bananas. His 2k Fatigue should be 55 j/k
by the way Jay Bilas is taking way to much joy in saying ” he goes both ways” and ” everyone bottoms up”.
The Next Jose Calderon
Calderon.. kinda harsh no?