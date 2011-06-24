2011 NBA Draft: Kemba Walker Goes To Charlotte At No. 9

One of our favorite players in the draft is finally off the board. Kemba Walker will come in and play right away in Charlotte, and they desperately need him. He’s basically an upgrade over D.J. Augustin. Michael Jordan will love this kid and he’s a nice complement to their Biyombo pick.

What do you think happens with Augustin now? The two players are so similar that we have a hard time believing the ‘Cats will stick with this. MJ nearly traded Augustin a few times before. We can see a deal in the future.

Charlotte probably won’t make the playoffs next year, but Walker will be a part of the solution.

What do you think?

