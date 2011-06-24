2011 NBA Draft: Phoenix Takes Markieff Morris At No. 13

This seems like a really Phoenix pick. For the last three or four years, the Suns have been trying to get bigger but always seem to end up with guys who are big, but might not be real difference-makers. At the same time, Markieff Morris will bang and work hard inside.

As they said in the draft, Morris has really improved over his college career. And while having a jump shot is often too enticing for big men, in this case it could be huge. Steve Nash will love playing the pick-n-pop game with this guy.

Interesting though that Markieff came off the board before his brother. We don’t think there were too many people who saw that coming. Does this boost the Suns’ playoff chances?

What do you think?

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook