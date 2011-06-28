2011 NBA Draft Shows Age Requirement Puts Off Inevitable

Straight out of high school, Dorell Wright took seven years to prove he can do more than come off the bench for spot minutes. He sat behind Dwyane Wade in Miami, learned the work ethic of the NBA and eventually got an opportunity to shine in his first season with the Golden State Warriors last season, ending up with averages of 16 points, five rebounds and three assists per game.
It took awhile, but how far along would Wright be had he gone to college for one year? How about four? Would he be better prepared, or would he have lost that NBA-level experience that makes him the player he is today?
Guys like Carmelo Anthony were one-and-dones by choice. But afterward, the one-and-done label exploded as a side-affect of the NBA rule that made a player eligible for the draft only if they were a year removed from high school.
All that rule has done was put off the inevitable. Even with the age requirement, one-and-done players not ready – if they ever will be – for the league grab an agent and fill out the paperwork that strips them of their amateur status. This, all because their natural talent has implanted in players’ minds that they can show up with a ball and everything will turn out fine. They jump head-first into the draft only to find themselves in a free-fall.
Such appears to be the case with former Illinois forward Jereme Richmond, who after one underwhelming year in college (7.6 points and five rebounds per game) entered the draft and didn’t hear his name called. He’s now without a team to hone his skills and the lockout likely coming, without a timeframe of how soon he can try to push his way on to an NBA roster. Richmond’s case, like many, is deeper than a kid being misled.
“NBA executives have to be a fool not to consider him,” Richmond’s uncle, Crawford Richmond, told the Chicago Tribune. “They have to be fools and they are fools, but what they’re going to do is they’re going to get him for cheap.
“He’s going to play in the NBA.”
Maybe, maybe not. Crawford Richmond told the Tribune that Jereme is better than Kyrie Irving and similar in talent to returning UNC forward Harrison Barnes. As a freshman, Barnes’ 15.7-point, 5.8-rebound averages would allude to that being false, and following those comments to the paper, Bill Richmond, Jereme’s father, disagreed, saying that he wouldn’t argue his son is on that level.
The Jereme Richmond story is about a basketball player told he could leave school now and him believing it. Or maybe he just believed it. Said his father: “He might have some sense of entitlement, based on being put in this position for so many years. … It has to go into your head at some point.
“He’s been humbled by this process, believe me.”
It was likely the biggest fall in Richmond’s life, but who’s to blame? Friends and family? His college coaches? NBA executives? Richmond himself?
“I’m sure that he has some mixed emotions based on being told certain things and it’s not working out,” Jereme’s father told the newspaper. “But there’s not blame to be laid anywhere.”
There shouldn’t be. The Jereme Richmond story is about growing up and stumbling. Whether he did that out of high school or college, it doesn’t matter. People never learn until they fall, and we always use that fall to humble ourselves. It’s the exact response that Richmond’s father said his son had after the draft yielded a shocking reality.
The early-entry rule, the phenomenon of the one-and-done, doesn’t stop the inevitable. The Ndudi Ebis and Robert Swifts of the world came before the rule was implemented, and they fell in the NBA after being drafted. Now, Jereme Richmond’s fall comes before he makes the millions. The rule saves NBA teams from giving the a poorly-evaluated player lots of money but throws guys like Richmond under the bus.
On the bright side, what happens to Richmond next is a test of his character. Those who make it will eventually find themselves. They’ll take the NBA as a challenge like Dorell Wright or stay a few years in college like Harrison Barnes. Everyone grows at their own pace.
Like the aforementioned Ebi and Swift, maybe overseas leagues (or something outside of basketball completely) is the next step in their lives. That doesn’t mean they’re failures. So when a guy like Richmond drops out of the draft completely, don’t say it’s a failure of a basketball player.
Say it’s a failure of the system.
Great piece, Kevin. I think Richmond will find his way on to a roster.
It’s the people around him as well as the system. Sharks are just waiting around to attach themselves to the Next Big Thing and pretty soon the yes-men outweigh anybody else. Not necessarily blaming Richmond, and he could make it to the pros but someone should’ve stepped in earlier with some cold, hard truth.
Is this a joke? Are you saying that the kid was cheated because he had to go to a year of college and then didn’t get paid to play in the nba? If the talent isn’t there to be a first round pick then he doesn’t deserve that green. There are less than 500 NBA players. I was tall for my age as a 6 year old. Why couldn’t I have been drafted on potential then? No one wants their team to draft the next Gerald Green because they are afraid he could be the next Lebron. Very few of these kids produce as rookies. It is good business for the nba to have an age limit. Sure, it takes opportunities away from the 1% of NBA players that were good as rookies, but it is better for the product. Dwight Howard lost the ROY race to Emeka Okafor. A draft on potential can get you Dwight or it can get you Desagana Diop.
stop. just stop. don’t use this kid thinking averaging 8 and 5 for an average team is good enough to jump to the league means HS kids should be eligible. they shouldn’t.
@Patrick
If a kid isn’t cut out for college, then he shouldn’t have to go. If he isn’t cut out for the NBA, either, that’s real life and he’ll work hard (like Dorell Wright)and pan out in the Euroleagues. If players don’t work hard and can’t get contracts, then tough.
And if an NBA team does its homework, it’ll get a guy worth whatever salary. Guys who go to college will be paid too much as well.
I’m not saying Jereme Richmond was cheated at all. But what did going to college for a year get him? Not a degree and not a guaranteed contract.
Meant **or pan out in the Euroleagues (obvs).
dwight hardy?
Exactly Patrick, and even if dude pans out, barring a LeBron, Dwight, or Amare, you’re waiting 2 years to get some production, so you’re basically telling your fans, “We won’t be any better next year, but please keep paying and at some point, this guy may pan out. Oh, and you’ve (likely) never heard of this guy unless you post on sites like this, so good luck being excited about the pick, but I can promise you he looked DOMINANT against 16 year olds.” and if dude doesn’t pan out, you’ve wasted years on his development, or, in the case of Wright and JR Smith, did all the work just to see them put it together on their 2nd team after their rookie deal expires (when they’d still be seniors in college had they stayed that long.) Making them wait builds up the value of the guys by having fans know who they are (“brand equity”) and builds up excitement. It also weeds out the guys that may’ve been 1st rounders had they come out w/ only HS exp for scouts to value that aren’t ready (this Richardson guy) so teams don’t waste picks on them or have to hear, “Why didn’t you draft _____?” when had that HS guy not panned out, they woulda been killed for drafting a guy w/ no exp against real comp. There is nothing wrong with this. I couldn’t get my job without a college degree; these guys having to go to school is a non-issue. If you want to get paid, go overseas or to the D-League, no one’s saying you can’t do that, just don’t expect to jump from playing against 15 and 16 year olds to playing with the best players in the world.
@Kevin Zimmerman – if dude didn’t want to go to school, go get paid in the DLeague or Euro League. There’s no reason these guys should be allowed into the NBA without playing in the next level up from HS. It makes no sense basketball wise or business wise.
from Foxsports about this draft being weak on game-changers:
Makes sense, considering Irving and Thompson are only 19 and 20 years old, respectively. And looking back, not even current stars such as Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett or Amar’e Stoudemire were world-beaters as teens. In fact, of the three, only Stoudemire averaged more than 10 points per game in his first year.
Then there’s LeBron James, the gold standard of teenage rookies. It’s true that James scored nearly 21 points per game in his first NBA season, but the Cavs finished 35-47 and failed to make the playoffs.
just sayin
How do you leave school eary and expect to get drafted when you average 7ppg?
@Celtics fan
Definitely the college route is the easiest for guys out of high school; going overseas as an 18-year-old is flat out scary (I mean, I wouldn’t do it) and so is going to the D-league and their small salaries.
The Fox Sports story I think shows that there have been multiple game-changers coming out of high school (even if not immediately). Why make them wait? Amar’e, Dwight and LeBron were all immediate-impact guys.
If he was smart, he wouldn’t have hired an agent so he could go back to Illinois.
All an agent is going to do is try to sell wolf tickets to any nba personnel that will listen to them. He averaged 7 and 5 and thought that warranted being drafted? Come on now. Those numbers a are a dime a dozen in the NCAA.
That’s just poor judgement by going all in on a shitty hand with no safety net.
My suggestion is lift the restriction. The ban is in place to protect teams from themself. No one is forcing them to draft high school prospects. On the flipside, no one is forcing high school prospects into the draft.
For those of you clowning him for averaging 7 & 5… Daniel Orton Who?
@Brown, it doesn’t matter if he hires an agent or not. There is still a cut off date to when players can pull out of the draft. If he fails to pull out he forfeits eligibility anyway.
I highly doubt you can go undrafted and then resume your college career.
Pay college players… problem solved.
Also the NCAA/NBA should do more to make sure scum bags aren’t telling the players stuff that isn’t in their best interests.
Talent is the only aspect that a business looks at. It maybe the most important, but it is not the only one. I know I hate to work with guys who think they are better than everyone else and don’t perform when the time comes, or complain about their team holding them back.
Salary in the D-League after you add in travel and living expenses isn’t all that bad for a 19 or 20 year old. Yeah it’s not NBA money, but they haven’t shown NBA talent yet.
Going overseas is a viable option. I worked in Brazil for two years when I was 19 and 20 and it gave me a much better perspective of the world I live in. If players are scared of traveling, how will they perform in other high pressure situations.
The age limit was a good business decision for the NBA product.
I wish that they’d make the rule TWO years out of high school.
I saw a blurb in Sports Illustrated from Jeremy Tyler. I don’t know what motivates this young man. I assume that it’s money, since he skipped his senior year of high school to go get paid overseas.
In that year and change, he made a bunch of money. Good for him. He got what he was after: money to play a game professionally.
But as a young man, he somehow still has not matured. The blurb from SI? He was quoted as saying, WHILE IN PORTLAND FOR A WORKOUT, “Nate McMillan? What college is that?”
He didn’t even know enough about the NBA, his supposed dream, to know the name of the head coach before he got to the workout. I wouldn’t be surprised if he even knew that he was trying out for the Trailblazers!
He might be a star for the Warriors in 5 years. Having never met him and being a fan of basketball and the NBA, I hope that he’s successful.
But the 2 years he spent away from the NBA, during which time he wasn’t even motivated enough to learn the name of the of a prominent coach (a former player, no less) tells me books about him.
OK, so lemme get this straight, at 18 coming out of highschool I can join the Military and kill people for a living or possible be killed for my country, but some how my age makes me ill-equipped for private jets with catered meals and groupies? Yea, right…
What you also fail to mention is that
Harrison Barnes
Jared Sullinger
Perry Jones
all went BACK to college. All of them were smart enough to know they weren’t ready. And trust me they weren’t, reguardless of what the media says.
Kyrie, Brandon, Enis, Jan, Triston, and those other 18-19 yr olds will be terrible this season…IF WE HAVE A SEASON!
No way I would have come out in this draft, especially as a freshman.
I applaud Barnes, Sullinger, and Jones for being willing to work on their games and present themselves as truely NBA ready in the next few years, instead of forcing GMs to pick soley on potiential.
@Deknowz – No, at 18 you’re not old enough to be the (potential) face of or even represent a franchise in an almost-billion dollar league.
@Kevin Zimmerman – you’re missing the point. For every LeBron, there’s 10 Gerald Greens or Robert Swifts. The game-changers will kill it in college (DRose) and be gone in a year and not miss a beat. Guys like Kwame Brown are franchise-crippling guys. It’s not at all unreasonable to tell an 18 year old – we don’t think you’re mentally ready for the consequences of being a pro athlete and we’re not even sure you’re good enough to get drafted here cuz all you’ve done is beat up on HS kids. Put in another year the next level up from where you’re at if you want to get to the best league in the world. We’re going to be investing millions in you, we want you to have some buzz (it’s a business, names need to resonate with fans so it sells tickets/merch so they can pay you) and have at least seen you play against comp a level above HS, in whatever form you choose (DLeague, overseas, college, whatever.) If you’re good enough to play in the league after HS, that’ll show through, and if not, you didn’t deserve to be drafted wherever people were projecting you anyway. there’s no downside here. I’m sorry, but don’t tell me “waaah, I’m afraid of going overseas.” If that’s the case, then $$$ isn’t motivating you, cuz it’ll be damn good over there. Don’t want to leave the country or play for the DLeague? well tough shit then kid, hit the books, you had options. and at 18, I was moving furniture all summer for $10/hr to pay my way through school. Fuck you $30K – $40K after living w/ your rents and having no $ all your life isn’t any money. Prove you belong, then you get the promotion and pay hike.
and as far as the NCAA paying players, they can never do that, cuz then you’d have to pay everyone (some field hockey player will complain and no one’s gonna wanna hear the truth that football and men’s ball are the only revenue generating sports at most schools.) BUT they do need to start letting players get endorsements and whatever kinda shit they can get. If someone wants to offer an OSU player who sells out a 90K seat stadium every Sat. and only gets a free education (damn good since I’m still paying for mine, but still, $30K for being the product in a multi-million dollar business ain’t enough if you’re good) some free tattoos, whatever. If someone wants to throw them some cash to be in a commercial, let it go. everyone wins that way.
and before anyone says it, my point is that above, only the guys that showed out above their comp (still below the NFL in OSU’s case) were the one’s getting free shit. as in, even if Bron had gone to college, he’d’ve popped off the screen and been #1 the next year regardless. Had Robert Swift gone to school, maybe the Sonics save themselves the embarrassment there and just take their traditional SUPER raw, foreign project center taken about 30 picks too early.
@Celts Fan – I agree. The odds are miniscule that they are going to draft the next Lebron. Even with Lebron in this new age, Kobe, KG, Tracy, JO, Amare all had to put in work at that next level to get where they were at their peak. They never had that “entitlement” factor. These players are making dumb decisions and they are paying for it. Perfect example of why they should be in school, cause you learn a hella lot in college other than academics.
I’m definitely against playing college players, especially when it will end up coming down to paying the school band (practices longer than sports teams). And not to mention classism, because their is no way in hell Srs are gonna let a “superstar” Frs. be paid more than them. Free education really is a good deal, but I do agree with you that if they are chosen to be in a commercial as “the face of their team” they probably should let them get paid for that, or some sort of compensation. As for the cars, and the other dumb ish they get caught for, that can still be enforced.
Free Education isn’t exactly free. Look up the powerhouse programs and see what the majority of those guys major in. Secondary Physical Education, Criminology, Sports Medicine, Sports Management, Modern History, Music Appreciation, Internet, & College are pretty much all those athletes can choose from.
What people aren’t mentioning are the problems he had at Illinois. Richmond didn’t play the last two games (NCAA Tournament games) because of disciplinary problems. Anyone think that had anything to do with it? I am an Illini fan and liked the way Richmond played the game, but he has a lot of growing up to do. HE DIDN’T EVEN START AT ILLINOIS. This was an Illinois team that didn’t have anyone even drafted. Richmond made a dumb decision and now he’s paying for it.
Also, someone should shut that damn uncle up.
@First & Foremost – those are bad decisions. Emeka Okafor majored in finance and graduated in 3 yrs. pretty sure he was still on scholarship. If you’re dumb enough to major in Physical Education or some crap like that, just go get paid somewhere instead of pretending to be a student. I doubt anyone’s saying, “You can’t major in anything that has real world applications so you better pray you get drafted.” That’s BS and we both know it.
@nyeme – let the free tats and cars go. No backup LT or 12th man on the basketball team will get one, so it lets the guys that earn for the school actually make some $$$ while not entitling a field hockey or band member to put their hands out too.