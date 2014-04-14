5 Important Races Entering The 2014 NBA Playoffs

We’re still recovering from a fever dream we had after peeking at a hypothetical Conference-free playoff structure for the playoffs this year. But even with the Conference separation in place, there are plenty of questions as we come up on the final three nights of NBA action during the 2013-14 regular season. The Suns and Grizzlies are battling to get the final spot in a tough Western Conference, and they play tonight. The Heat and Pacers still haven’t settled who will have home-court if they — like most predict — meet in the Eastern Conference Finals. Let’s give the lowdown on the top five playoff races coming up on the end of the regular-season.

*** *** ***

5. Raptors vs. Bulls for 3-seed in the East

The Raptors and Bulls are both 47-33 and split their season series 2-2, but the Raptors have already won the Atlantic division, so they’ll win the first tiebreaker if they finish with identical records. If Bulls jump ahead by a game in each team’s remaining two games, they’ll secure the 3-seed, which means they face Miami in the second round. With the way the Pacers have looked over the last couple weeks, it might make for sense for both of these teams to lose their remaining two games.

Remaining Schedule:

Raptors* —> Bucks, @ Knicks

Bulls —> Magic, @ Bobcats

4. Rockets vs. Blazers for home-court in the first round

In the event of a tie, the Rockets own the tiebreaker since they won the head-to-head with the Blazers this season, 3-1. But Houston still has a tough game against San Antonio, even if the Spurs rest their starters, and the Pelicans in New Orleans. The Rockets are still up one game on the Blazers, with just two games remaining. The Blazers still have to face the Clippers in their season finale, so the Rockets will probably have home-court in the first round. Still, this is gonna be a slugfest with both teams considering themselves elite squads capable of going beyond the first round and possibly all the way.

Regardless of how this plays out, the winner of their first-round series gets the unenviable task of probably facing the Spurs in the second round.

Remaining Schedule:

Rockets* —> Spurs, @ Pelicans

Blazers —> Clippers

3. Wizards vs. Bobcats for 6-seed in the East

The Bobcats own the tiebreaker after winning the season series with the Wizards, 3-1. But the Wiz still have a game on the Bobcats, and they control their own destiny with the Heat tonight and a trip to Boston to finish the season. On the surface this doesn’t seem like that big of a deal, until you realize the No. 6 seed avoid the Pacers/Heat in the first round. The loser of this battle ends up as the 7-seed, and likely first-round opponents of the two-time defending champion Heat. So, yeah, even though the Raptors/Bulls are terrific teams in their own right, both Charlotte and Washington would rather their first-round matchup came against one of those teams.

Remaining Schedule:

Wizards —> Heat, @ Celtics

*Bobcats —> @ Hawks, Bulls

