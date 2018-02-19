Getty Image

The first year of the NBA All-Star draft process has to be considered a success, although there are still improvements that could be made like televising the draft, as Team LeBron topped Team Steph 148-145 in the most competitive All-Star Game in recent memory.

Team Steph looked like it would run away for a brief moment in the first half, but a late rally before halftime made it a two-point game at the break. In the second half, it was more of the same, as Team Steph jumped ahead by double digits before LeBron’s squad rallied back to make things interesting again late.

The game still featured plenty of highlights and good old fashioned All-Star chucking, but it was clear that the two teams cared more and wanted to put forth a better effort on both ends. The play of the night may have been Victor Oladipo’s reverse dunk in transition in the third quarter off of a steal.