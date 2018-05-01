We Selected The Coolest Player On Each Remaining NBA Playoff Team

#Joel Embiid
05.01.18 21 mins ago

Getty Image

The NBA is the coolest sports league in the world. We decided that, in an attempt to contextualize the coolness, we’d ask our pal and noted Weird Celtics Twitter member @HebertOfRiffs to come discuss the concept of cool. We swear, this piece has been edited.

Occasionally in my life as a Scholar of Coolness, something will come across my timeline on Twitter that is genuinely upsetting to me, forcing me to become uncharacteristically Mad Online. Most recently it was a SLAM Magazine article proclaiming Klaythompson to be the coolest player in the league. SLAM is usually very good, but to me, this was an outrage and an assertion grounded in spurious scholarship.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joel Embiid
TAGSDEMARCUS COUSINSGERALD GREENJOEL EMBIIDJR SMITHpascal siakamterry rozier

Listen To This

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

04.30.18 24 hours ago
The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

04.30.18 1 day ago 4 Comments
April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

04.30.18 1 day ago
The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

04.30.18 1 day ago 3 Comments
Crate-Digging: Feverbones, TVRQUOISE, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: Feverbones, TVRQUOISE, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.18 1 day ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 3 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP