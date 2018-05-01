We Selected The Coolest Player On Each Remaining NBA Playoff Team

Getty Image

The NBA is the coolest sports league in the world. We decided that, in an attempt to contextualize the coolness, we’d ask our pal and noted Weird Celtics Twitter member @HebertOfRiffs to come discuss the concept of cool. We swear, this piece has been edited.

Occasionally in my life as a Scholar of Coolness, something will come across my timeline on Twitter that is genuinely upsetting to me, forcing me to become uncharacteristically Mad Online. Most recently it was a SLAM Magazine article proclaiming Klaythompson to be the coolest player in the league. SLAM is usually very good, but to me, this was an outrage and an assertion grounded in spurious scholarship.