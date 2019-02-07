Getty Image

The NBA instituted a new All-Star format last season. The two captains — i.e. the guys from each conference who received the most total votes — select from a pool of starters and a pool of reserves to make up their squads. It did away with the East vs. West format, something that was a bit overdue, and gave us a way for picking All-Star squads that every basketball fan knows: everyone lines up, captains pick, and the teams, to quote Fergie, play some basketball.

We decided to jack this format and draft teams on our own. To get this started, Robby won a coin flip, meaning he will get the first pick among the starters and, therefore, be LeBron James for the purposes of this draft. For the reserves, Bill, operating as Giannis Antetokounmpo, will get the first pick. Also, because duh, Team LeBron gets Dwyane Wade, meaning Team Giannis gets Dirk Nowitzki. This should be universally agreed upon.

Let’s dive in.