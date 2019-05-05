Getty Image

We are a few weeks away from determining which team will win the 2019 NBA Championship, but it’s ever too early for Las Vegas to put odds on what it thinks the future holds. For this reason, odds are already out for which teams are in the best spots to win the 2020 title, including none other than the New York Knicks.

The SuperBook at Westgate Las Vegas released its first odds for next season. The Golden State Warriors are, unsurprisingly, in pole position, with the upstart Milwaukee Bucks right behind them. You don’t have to go too terribly far down to far the Knicks, which are tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for the sixth-best odds in the league. Here’s how it all breaks down.

2019-20 NBA Championship winner GS 7/4

Mil 9/2

Bos 7/1

Phi, Hou 10/1

NY, LAC 16/1

Tor, LAL 20/1

Den, OKC 25/1

Bkn 30/1

Utah, Por 40/1

Dal 50/1

SA 60/1

Ind 80/1

Orl, Atl, Chi, Sac 100/1

Det, Char, Mia, Wsh, Cle, Min, Mem, NO, Phx 300/1 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) May 4, 2019

There will, of course, be plenty of fluctuation between the time you’re reading this and the start of the 2020 season. Having said that, the most interesting aspect of this has to be the Knicks, which are expected to be active in the free agent market this summer — the names that have been most closely tied to New York have been Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and should they move to Manhattan, you can expect that the team’s odds with make a major move.