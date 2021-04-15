2021 WNBA Draft Results: Texas’ Charli Collier Goes No. 1 To Dallas

The 2021 WNBA Draft is here and with it comes plenty of intrigue, particularly as it relates to what the Dallas Wings will do. Entering the week, Dallas had four of the top seven picks in the draft, already dealing the 7th overall pick to the L.A. Sparks on Wednesday, but with the first, second, and fifth picks still all theirs as the draft began, there was plenty of speculation on whether more trades would be on the horizon.

There wasn’t a question as to whether they would keep that first overall pick and with it, they stayed in state by selecting Texas center Charli Collier No. 1 overall to provide them with some needed size in the frontcourt after she averaged a double-double for the Longhorns last year with 19 points and 11.3 rebounds. Their second pick was Awak Kuier, a Finnish forward who played last year in Italy and will provide more frontcourt depth as well.

As the draft rolls on, we’ll be updating the results live here, with the Wings dominating the first round but plenty of other teams looking to add some youth and depth to their rosters for the 25th season of the WNBA.

Round 1

1. Dallas Wings: Charli Collier (Texas)

2. Dallas Wings: Awak Kuier (Finland)

3. Atlanta Dream: Aari McDonald (Arizona)

4. Indiana Fever: Kysre Gondrezick (West Virginia)

5. Dallas Wings: Chelsea Dungee (Arkansas)

6. New York Liberty: Michaela Onyenwere (UCLA)

7. L.A. Sparks (via Dallas): Jasmine Walker (Alabama)

8. Chicago Sky: Shyla Heal (Australia)

9. Minnesota Lynx: Rennia Davis (Tennessee)

10. L.A. Sparks: Stephanie Watts (UNC)

11. Seattle Storm: Aaliyah Wilson (Texas A&M)

12. Las Vegas Aces: Iliana Rupert (France)

Round 2

13. Dallas Wings: Dana Evans (Louisville)

14. Las Vegas Aces: Destiny Slocum (Arkansas)

15. Atlanta Dream: Raquel Carrera (Spain)

16. Chicago Sky: Natasha Mack (Oklahoma St)

17. New York Liberty: DiDi Richards (Baylor)

18. Seattle Storm: Kiana Williams (Stanford)

19. Indiana Fever: Unique Thompson (Auburn)

20. Connecticut Sun: DiJonai Carrington (Baylor)

21. Connecticut Sun: Micaela Kelly (Central Michigan)

22. L.A. Sparks: Arella Guirantes (Rutgers)

23. Seattle Storm: N’Dea Jones (Texas A&M)

24. Indiana Fever: Trinity Baptiste (Arizona)

Round 3

25. New York Liberty: Valerie Higgins (Pacific)

26. Indiana Fever: Chelsey Perry (UT Martin)

27. Atlanta Dream: Lindsey Pulliam (Northwestern)

28. L.A. Sparks: Ivana Raca (Wake Forest)

29. New York Liberty: Marine Fauthoux (France)

30. Connecticut Sun: Aleah Goodman (Oregon St)

31. Indiana Fever: Florencia Chagas (Argentina)

32. Phoenix Mercury: Ciera Johnson (Texas A&M)

33. Indiana Fever: Maya Caldwell (Georgia)

34. L.A. Sparks: Aina Ayuso (Oregon)

35. Seattle Storm: Natalie Kucowski (Lafayette)

36. Las Vegas Aces: Kionna Jeter (Towson)