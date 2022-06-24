Though it did not end particularly well, the 2021-22 season was encouraging and positive for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cleveland fell short in the play-in after slipping down the stretch, but most of that downturn can be traced to injuries and, overall, the Cavaliers clearly took a step forward. Darius Garland made a leap as a potential star in the backcourt, Jarrett Allen established a high level as the team’s anchor at center, and Evan Mobley returned value in a hurry with the upside to be a cornerstone in the future.

With that said, the Cavaliers do have some roster shortcomings and interesting decisions as the franchise attempts to make the arguably more difficult leap from solid team to potential home-court advantage squad in the East. One of the positives of the way things ended this season was the “award” of a late lottery pick and Cleveland used that to add more perimeter help.

Roster Needs: More shooting, ball-handling, and shot creation

Ochai Agbaji (No. 14 Overall), B-: Agbaji is one of the more “boring” players in the draft, but that isn’t a bad thing. He projects to be an above-average three-point shooter, and Agbaji knows how to cut off the ball. He’s very limited with the ball in his hands, but that’s not a big issue for a 3-and-D role player. Agbaji might simply be an adequate defender, which limits his ceiling, but the Cavs needing shooting and competence. Agbaji has both.

2022 Free Agents:

Collin Sexton (RFA)

Ed Davis (UFA)

Rajon Rondo (UFA)

Brandon Goodwin (UFA)

Moses Brown (RFA)

RJ Nembhard (RFA)

Roster:

Kevin Love

Jarrett Allen

Caris LeVert

Lauri Markkanen

Darius Garland

Evan Mobley

Cedi Osman

Isaac Okoro

Dylan Windler

Dean Wade (team option, non-guaranteed)

Lamar Stevens (non-guaranteed)

Ochai Agbaji