The 2021-22 Denver Nuggets managed to win 48 games. On one hand, that doesn’t seem like an overwhelming accomplishment with the reigning two-time NBA MVP at the helm in Nikola Jokic, but the Nuggets overcame considerable adversity to post a winning campaign. Most notably, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. combined to appear in only nine games during the season, leaving Jokic and the Nuggets without the No. 2 and No. 3 offensive options on the roster.

Through that lens, it is easy to be excited about the 2022-23 version with Porter Jr. and Murray projected to return, and Jokic is still in the middle of it all. While Denver’s pre-draft trade to acquire more ammunition was unquestionably motivated by financial concerns, the Nuggets did also arrive to the draft with a pair of first-round picks and the eagerness to shape the roster as a title contender. ????

Roster Needs: Health, perimeter defense, health again

Christian Braun (No. 21 Overall), C+: This is a nice fit for the Nuggets, even if it might be a few spots high on Braun. He doesn’t need the ball to succeed, which makes sense in Denver, and is a quality shooter and off-ball mover. He’s also a good athlete and a solid defender, though Braun is limited from a length standpoint and may be more of a backcourt defender than someone who can handle big wings.

Peyton Watson (No. 30 Overall), C-: This is a total project pick. Watson really struggled this season and is not in a position to help the Nuggets immediately. With that said, there are tools that are interesting and the focus has to be on the future.

2022 Free Agents:

Bryn Forbes (UFA)

Facu Campazzo (RFA)

Austin Rivers (UFA)

Vlatko Cancar (RFA)

DeMarcus Cousins (UFA)

Davon Reed (RFA)

Markus Howard (RFA)

Roster:

Nikola Jokic

Jamal Murray

Michael Porter Jr

Aaron Gordon

Will Barton

Monte Morris

JaMychal Green (player option)

Jeff Green (player option)

Zeke Nnaji

Bones Hyland

Christian Braun