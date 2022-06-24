Many have described the Memphis Grizzlies as a sleeping giant. After all, the Grizzlies have a bevy of future-facing assets to spend on roster improvements, and Memphis is already led by a star creator in Ja Morant and a (very) deep and talented roster of quality pieces. However, a funny thing happened in that the Grizzlies arrived early as a contender, winning 56 games in the regular season and defeating the eventual champion Golden State Warriors twice in a six-game playoff loss in the second round.

With the salary cap flexibility to make a big splash if desired and the key pieces already in place, Memphis enters a wildly intriguing offseason, and part of that calculus is the presence of two more first round picks. This time around, the Grizzlies’ selections were No. 22 and No. 29 to begin draft night, and they used those to picks to jump up three slots to No. 19 where Minnesota was picking to land their man.

The Timberwolves will land Nos. 22 and 29 in this draft, per source. https://t.co/a3G169rDdS — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2022

Roster Needs: A top-shelf wing, more shooting

Jake LaRavia (No. 19 Overall), C+: For the millionth straight year, the Grizzlies nab a “Draft Twitter” favorite. LaRavia came on strong this season at Wake Forest and he projects as an ultra-valuable role player. He can shoot. He can pass. He can defend. There isn’t tremendous upside necessarily, but the Grizzlies are building toward high-end contention and LaRavia could be a 16-game player.

David Roddy (No. 23 Overall), C-: Candidly, I love David Roddy. Everyone loves David Roddy. This also feels a little high, especially when De’Anthony Melton is heading out of town. Still, it is easy to like Roddy’s skill set, particularly if he can get into better shape and take advantage of his overall feel and skill level.

2022 Free Agents:

Kyle Anderson (UFA)

Tyus Jones (UFA)

Jarrett Culver (UFA)

Yves Pons (RFA)

Roster:

Jaren Jackson Jr

Steven Adams

Ja Morant

Dillon Brooks

Ziaire Williams

Brandon Clarke

John Konchar

Desmond Bane

Santi Aldama

Killian Tillie

Xavier Tillman

Tyrell Terry (two way)

Jake LaRavia

David Roddy