The Philadelphia 76ers entered the NBA Draft actively shopping the 23rd overall pick as they looked to upgrade their roster in the immediate — and also potentially clear space if needed for a run at PJ Tucker in free agency.

For weeks there were reports the Sixers were shopping No. 23 along with players like Danny Green and Matisse Thybulle (and, for a larger deal, possibly Tobias Harris). On a draft night where we never got the major moves some anticipated at the top of the draft that would send some veteran stars elsewhere, the first major deal of the night in a non-salary dump saw Philly find a taker for the 23rd pick, as Memphis was willing to send them De’Anthony Melton for No. 23 and Green so they could take David Roddy out of Colorado State.

Philadelphia is trading the No. 23 pick to Memphis for DeAnthony Melton, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2022

Danny Green and 23 for Melton, source says — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) June 24, 2022

It’s quite the decision from Memphis considering the importance of Melton to their No. 2 seeded squad a year ago, as the backup point guard averaged 10.8 points and 4.5 assists per game on 40.4/37.4/75.0 shooting splits, including some impressive stints spelling an injured Ja Morant in 15 starts. Melton will see his contract run up next year and if the Grizzlies weren’t willing to pay him what they though he might get on the open market, moving him now makes some sense, even if it would seem to hurt the team in the immeidate.

For Philly, they get the backup ball-handler they desperately need behind Tyrese Maxey and James Harden without giving up anyone that would be expected to contribute next year, as Green is going to have a long recovery from his knee injury suffered in the playoffs.