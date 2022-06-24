After claiming the 2021 NBA championship, the Milwaukee Bucks put forth a credible title defense in 2021-22. Even with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton all playing fewer than 70 games, Milwaukee won 51 games in the regular season, and the Bucks took the eventual Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics to seven games with Middleton unavailable in the series.

Of course, that type of early exit (at least by Bucks standards) likely did not please anyone in Milwaukee, and the presence of the arguable best player in the world brings high expectations. The Bucks have limited flexibility by broader NBA standards as the 2022 offseason arrives, but Milwaukee did enter the 2022 NBA Draft with a first-round selection to make use of in whichever way the front office saw fit.

Roster Needs: Wing clarity, another frontcourt defender, more perimeter juice on offense

MarJon Beauchamp (No. 24 Overall), B: The Bucks are reportedly looking for players that can help sooner rather than later. Beauchamp can certainly do that on the defensive end as one of the better wing defenders in the class. The questions come on offense, where he is relatively limited on the perimeter, but he is an acclaimed worker and Beauchamp’s 7’1 frame and mentality should help.

2022 Free Agents:

Serge Ibaka (UFA)

Wes Matthews (UFA)

Jordan Nwora (RFA)

Jevon Carter (UFA)

Lindell Wiggington (RFA)

Roster:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Khris Middleton

Jrue Holiday

Brook Lopez

Grayson Allen

Pat Connaughton

Bobby Portis (player option)

George Hill

Thanasis Antetokounmpo (player option)

Rayjon Tucker (non-guaranteed)

Luca Vildoza (non-guaranteed)

Sandro Mamukelashvili (two way)

MarJon Beauchamp