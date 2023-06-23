The Washington Wizards are the first team to commit to fully shaking things up this summer. Prior to their front office shakeup, the expectation was for them to look to run it back and shuffle up the supporting cast, but for the first time in a long time, Washington has decided to break free of the morass of the East by making some significant roster changes after another middling season at 35-47.

Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis have been traded (as has Chris Paul), and Washington has had their hands in just about every move made so far this summer. That continued on Draft night, as they moved up in a trade with the Pacers to land the seventh pick.

Roster Needs: Roster clarity, Point guard, Perimeter defense, Rim protection, Young talent

Bilal Coulibaly (No. 7 overall), B: This is an aggressive move and choice from Washington. While this range of the draft is perceived as relatively flat, Coulibaly was seen as a fringe first-round pick only a few weeks and months ago before a meteoric rise. His athletic and physical tools are outstanding, and Coulibaly could be a tremendous defender as a result. The questions come more on offense, where he has operated in a very small overall role playing with Metropolitans 92.

2023 Free Agents:

Kendrick Nunn (UFA)

Taj Gibson (UFA)

Kyle Kuzma

Roster:

Jordan Poole

Tyus Jones

Danilo Gallinari

Mike Muscala

Landry Shamet

Daniel Gafford

Monte Morris

Delon Wright

Deni Avdija

Johnny Davis

Corey Kispert

Anthony Gill

Xavier Cooks