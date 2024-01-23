Here Are The 2024 Boy’s And Girl’s McDonald’s All-American Games Rosters

The 2024 McDonald’s All-American Games will be in Houston this year, where 48 of the best high school basketball players in the country will descend for a celebration of their talents as they get set to embark on the next step of their basketball journey.
On Tuesday, the 24-player rosters for both the Boy’s and Girl’s games were released on ESPN, with most of the top recruits in the country earning their way onto the rosters. For the Girl’s, that includes Sarah Strong, the top-ranked recruit in the nation who is still uncommitted at this time, along with South Carolina commit Joyce Edwards and Ohio State commit Jaloni Cambridge.
EAST GIRL’S
Mikayla Blakes, G (Rutgers Preparatory School (NJ); Vanderbilt)
Kendall Dudley, G (Sidwell Friends School (DC); UCLA)
Joyce Edwards, F (Camden High School (SC); South Carolina)
Kayleigh Heckel, G (Long Island Lutheran High School (NY); Southern California)
Zamareya Jones, G (North Pitt High School (NC); NC State)
Kateryna Koval, C (Long Island Lutheran High School (NY); Notre Dame)
Madisen McDaniel, G (Bishop McNamara High School (MD); South Carolina)
Olivia Olson, G (Benilde-St. Margaret’s (MN); Michigan)
Zania Socka-Nguemen, F (Sidwell Friends School (DC); UCLA)
Sarah Strong, F (Grace Christian School (NC); Uncommitted)
Syla Swords, W (Long Island Lutheran High School (NY); Michigan)
Berry Wallace, W (Pickerington High School Central (OH); Illinois)
WEST GIRL’S
Imari Berry, G (Clarksville High School (TN); Clemson)
Jaloni Cambridge, G (Montverde Academy (FL); Ohio State)
Justice Carlton, F (Seven Lakes High School (TX); Texas)
Morgan Cheli, G (Archbishop Mitty High School (CA); UConn)
Avery Howell, G (Boise High School (ID); Southern California)
Jordan Lee, W (Saint Mary’s High School (CA); Texas)
Alivia McGill, G (Hopkins High School (MN); Florida)
Me’Arah O’Neal, C (Episcopal High School (TX); Florida)
Mackenly Randolph, F (Sierra Canyon School (CA); Uncommitted)
Arianna Roberson, F (Clark High School (TX); Duke)
Kennedy Smith, W (Etiwanda High School (CA); Southern California)
Allie Ziebell, G (Neenah High School (WI); UConn)
On the Boy’s side, the top three players in the 247 Composite, Duke commit Cooper Flagg and Rutgers commits Airious (Ace) Bailey and Dylan Harper, headline the rosters for April 2 in Houston.
EAST BOY’S
Jalil Bethea, G (Archbishop Wood High School (PA); Miami)
John Bol, C (Overtime Elite Academy (GA); Ole Miss)
Isaiah Evans, F (North Mecklenburg High School (NC); Duke)
Cooper Flagg, F (Montverde Academy (FL); Duke)
Johnuel Fland, G (Archbishop Stepinac High School (NY); Kentucky)
Ian Jackson, F (Our Saviour Lutheran School (NY); North Carolina)
Liam McNeeley, F (Montverde Academy (FL); Indiana)
Tahaad Pettiford, G (Hudson Catholic Regional High School (NJ); Auburn)
Drake Powell, G (Northwood High School (NC); North Carolina)
Jayden Quaintance, F (Word of God Christian Academy (NC); Kentucky)
Derik Queen, C (Montverde Academy (FL); Uncommitted)
Bryson Tucker, F (Bishop O’Connell High School (VA); Uncommitted)
WEST BOY’S
Airious Bailey, F (McEachern High School (GA); Rutgers)
Flory Bidunga, C (Kokomo High School (IN); Kansas)
Carter Bryant, F (Centennial High School (CA); Arizona)
Vazoumana Diallo, G (Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (CA); Washington)
Valdez Edgecombe, Jr., G ( Long Island Lutheran High School (NY); Baylor)
Donavan Freeman, F (IMG Academy (FL); Syracuse)
Dylan Harper, G (Don Bosco Preparatory High School (NJ); Rutgers)
Richard Johnson, G (Link Academy (MO); Texas)
Karter Knox, G (Overtime Elite Academy (GA); Uncommitted)
Trent Perry, G (Harvard-Westlake School (CA); Southern California)
Derrion Reid, F (Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (CA); Alabama)
Aiden Sherrell, C (Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (CA); Alabama)