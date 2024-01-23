Here Are The 2024 Boy’s And Girl’s McDonald’s All-American Games Rosters

The 2024 McDonald’s All-American Games will be in Houston this year, where 48 of the best high school basketball players in the country will descend for a celebration of their talents as they get set to embark on the next step of their basketball journey.

On Tuesday, the 24-player rosters for both the Boy’s and Girl’s games were released on ESPN, with most of the top recruits in the country earning their way onto the rosters. For the Girl’s, that includes Sarah Strong, the top-ranked recruit in the nation who is still uncommitted at this time, along with South Carolina commit Joyce Edwards and Ohio State commit Jaloni Cambridge.

EAST GIRL’S

Mikayla Blakes, G (Rutgers Preparatory School (NJ); Vanderbilt)

Kendall Dudley, G (Sidwell Friends School (DC); UCLA)

Joyce Edwards, F (Camden High School (SC); South Carolina)

Kayleigh Heckel, G (Long Island Lutheran High School (NY); Southern California)

Zamareya Jones, G (North Pitt High School (NC); NC State)

Kateryna Koval, C (Long Island Lutheran High School (NY); Notre Dame)

Madisen McDaniel, G (Bishop McNamara High School (MD); South Carolina)

Olivia Olson, G (Benilde-St. Margaret’s (MN); Michigan)

Zania Socka-Nguemen, F (Sidwell Friends School (DC); UCLA)

Sarah Strong, F (Grace Christian School (NC); Uncommitted)

Syla Swords, W (Long Island Lutheran High School (NY); Michigan)

Berry Wallace, W (Pickerington High School Central (OH); Illinois)