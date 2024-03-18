The 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket is set, with UCONN as the top overall seed as they look to win back-to-back national championships. The rest of the 1-seeds are Houston, Purdue, and UNC, but as we’ve seen all season, there’s plenty of parity in college hoops this year.

That means there will be plenty of folks picking upsets up and down the bracket this year, with first round games starting on Thursday afternoon. As always, our first taste of tournament action on Tuesday and Wednesday in the First Four in Dayton, and on Sunday night CBS and WBD Sports released the television schedule with tip times and announcer teams for all of the First Four and First Round games on Thursday and Friday.

FIRST FOUR

Tuesday, March 19

6:40 p.m. ET (truTV): 16. Wagner vs. 16. Howard (Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, and Jon Rothstein)

9:10 p.m. ET (truTV): 10. Colorado State vs. 10. Virginia (Dedes, Spanarkel, and Rothstein)

Wednesday, March 20

6:40 p.m. ET (truTV): 16. Grambling vs. 16. Montana State (Dedes, Spanarkel, and Rothstein)

9:10 p.m. ET (truTV): 10. Colorado vs. 10. Boise State (Dedes, Spanarkel, and Rothstein)

FIRST ROUND

Thursday, March 21

12:15 p.m. ET (CBS): 9. Michigan State vs. 8. Mississippi State (Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, and Allie LaForce)

12:40 p.m. ET (truTV): 11. Duquesne vs. 6. BYU (Tom McCarthy, Deb Antonelli, Avery Johnson, and AJ Ross)

1:30 p.m. ET (TNT): 14. Akron vs. 3. Creighton (Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, and Evan Washburn)

2:00 p.m. ET (TBS): 15. Long Beach St. vs. 2. Arizona (Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood, and Dana Jacobson)

2:45 p.m. ET (CBS): 16. Wagner/Howard vs. 1. North Carolina (Anderson, Jackson, and LaForce)

3:10 p.m. ET (truTV): 14. Morehead St. vs. 3. Illinois (McCarthy, Antonelli, Johnson, and Ross)

4:00 p.m. ET (TNT): 11. Oregon vs. 6. South Carolina (Catalon, Lappas, and Washburn)

4:30 p.m. ET (TBS): 10. Nevada vs. 7. Dayton (Nessler, Haywood, Jacobson)

6:50 p.m. ET (TNT): 10. Colorado State/Virginia vs. 7. Texas (Anderson, Jackson, and LaForce)

7:10 p.m. ET (CBS): 14. Oakland vs. 3. Kentucky (Catalon, Lappas, and Washburn)

7:25 p.m ET (TBS): 12. McNeese vs. 5. Gonzaga (Nessler, Haywood, Jacobson)

7:35 p.m. ET (truTV): 15. South Dakota St. vs. 2. Iowa St. (McCarthy, Antonelli, Johnson, and Ross)

9:20 p.m. ET (TNT): 15. Saint Peter’s vs. 2. Tennessee(Anderson, Jackson, and LaForce)

9:40 p.m. ET (CBS): 11. NC State vs. 6. Texas (Catalon, Lappas, and Washburn)

9:55 p.m. ET (TBS): 13. Samford vs. 4. Kansas (Nessler, Haywood, Jacobson)

10:05 p.m. ET (truTV): 10. Drake vs. 7. Washington St. (McCarthy, Antonelli, Johnson, and Ross)

Friday, March 22

12:15 p.m. ET (CBS): 9. Northwestern vs. 8. FAU (Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, and Tracy Wolfson)

12:40 p.m. ET (truTV): 14. Colgate vs. 3. Baylor (Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, and Jon Rothstein)

1:30 p.m. ET (TNT): 12. UAB vs. 5. San Diego St. (Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, Robbie Hummel, and Lauren Shehadi)

2:00 p.m. ET (TBS): 15. Western Kentucky vs. 2. Marquette (Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, and Andy Katz)

2:45 p.m. ET (CBS): 16. Stetson vs. 1. UCONN (Eagle, Raftery, Hill, and Wolfson)

3:10 p.m. ET (truTV): 11. New Mexico vs. 6. Clemson (Dedes, Spanarkel, and Rothstein)

4:00 p.m. ET (TNT): 13. Yale vs. 4. Auburn (Byington, Smith, Hummel, and Shehadi)

4:30 p.m. ET (TBS): 10. Colorado/Boise St. vs. 7. Florida (Harlan, Bonner, Van Gundy, and Katz)

6:50 p.m. ET (TNT): 9. Texas A&M vs. 8. Nebraska (Dedes, Spanarkel, and Rothstein)

7:10 p.m. ET (CBS): 13. Vermont vs. 4. Duke (Eagle, Raftery, Hill, and Wolfson)

7:25 p.m ET (TBS): 16. Grambling/Montana St. vs. 1. Purdue (Harlan, Bonner, Van Gundy, and Katz)

7:35 p.m. ET (truTV): 13. Charleston vs. 4. Alabama (Byington, Smith, Hummel, and Shehadi)

9:20 p.m. ET (TNT): 16. Longwood vs. 1. Houston (Dedes, Spanarkel, and Rothstein)

9:40 p.m. ET (CBS): 12. James Madison vs. 5. Wisconsin (Eagle, Raftery, Hill, and Wolfson)

9:55 p.m. ET (TBS): 9. TCU vs. 8. Utah St. (Harlan, Bonner, Van Gundy, and Katz)

10:05 p.m. ET (truTV): 12. Grand Canyon vs. 5. Saint Mary’s (Byington, Smith, Hummel, and Shehadi)