The complete list of All-Star reserves for the 2024 edition of the game has been revealed. On Thursday night, the Inside the NBA crew revealed which players will round out the rosters in Indianapolis later this month, with each conference getting two guards, three frontcourt players, and a pair of wild cards in addition to the already announced starting lineups.

Unsurprisingly, there are a number of big names who just missed out on starting nods coming off the bench, like Steph Curry and Kawhi Leonard in the Western Conference and Donovan Mitchell and Jaylen Brown in the Eastern Conference. Here are the complete rosters for each conference now that reserves have been announced:

Eastern Conference

Reserves

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Julius Randle, New York Knicks

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Starters

Tyrese Haliburton

Damian Lillard

Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)

Joel Embiid

Jayson Tatum

Western Conference

Reserves

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors

Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers

Starters

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Luka Doncic

LeBron James (captain)

Kevin Durant

Nikola Jokic

With just 12 roster spots for each conference, there are a handful of players that missed out in the East and West that have legitimate gripes as snubs, but it’s hard to argue the players selected by the coaches didn’t also have All-Star worthy campaigns through the first half of the season. There is the potential for the rosters to change, as Joel Embiid’s status going forward is unclear after suffering a knee injury earlier this week.