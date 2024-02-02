The complete list of All-Star reserves for the 2024 edition of the game has been revealed. On Thursday night, the Inside the NBA crew revealed which players will round out the rosters in Indianapolis later this month, with each conference getting two guards, three frontcourt players, and a pair of wild cards in addition to the already announced starting lineups.
Unsurprisingly, there are a number of big names who just missed out on starting nods coming off the bench, like Steph Curry and Kawhi Leonard in the Western Conference and Donovan Mitchell and Jaylen Brown in the Eastern Conference. Here are the complete rosters for each conference now that reserves have been announced:
Eastern Conference
Reserves
Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
Julius Randle, New York Knicks
Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers
Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic
Starters
Tyrese Haliburton
Damian Lillard
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Joel Embiid
Jayson Tatum
Western Conference
Reserves
Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers
Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors
Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers
Starters
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Luka Doncic
LeBron James (captain)
Kevin Durant
Nikola Jokic
With just 12 roster spots for each conference, there are a handful of players that missed out in the East and West that have legitimate gripes as snubs, but it’s hard to argue the players selected by the coaches didn’t also have All-Star worthy campaigns through the first half of the season. There is the potential for the rosters to change, as Joel Embiid’s status going forward is unclear after suffering a knee injury earlier this week.