Here Are The Starters For The 2024 NBA All-Star Game

We’re three weeks away from the NBA making its way to Indianapolis for its annual All-Star Weekend. While some of the names that will be involved on Saturday night have started to come out, on Thursday night, we learned the most important piece of information for the multi-day event: Which players will start during the All-Star Game on Sunday evening?

Fan voting came to an end, while coaches and media members submitted their ballots. Now that all of that has been tallied up, here are the 10 players who will represent the Eastern and Western Conferences during the game, which was revealed prior to TNT’s slate of games on Thursday.

Eastern Conference

Guard: Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Guard: Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

Frontcourt: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (captain)

Frontcourt: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Frontcourt: Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Western Conference

Guard: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Guard: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Frontcourt: LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers (captain)

Frontcourt: Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

Frontcourt: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

The final round of fan vote for the game can be viewed right here — the fans made up 50 percent of the All-Star vote, while the coaches and media each made up 25 percent. The reserves, meanwhile, are selected by coaches, and those will be announced next week.

Previously, the NBA decided that it would go back to a more traditional format for its All-Star Game. After having captains select teams and using the Elam Ending for several years, the 2024 edition of the game will feature an Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference game with four 12-minute quarters as the league looks to increase competitiveness in the game.