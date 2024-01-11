One rumored change to the NBA calendar has been to hold the NBA Draft over a few days. Apparently, we’re getting closer and closer to that happening, as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that the league is making preparations for the 2024 Draft to be broken into two nights, so long as it gets sign off from the Players Association.

Previously, both rounds in the 2024 Draft was scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 27. But according to Woj, the new proposal would bump the first round up to Wednesday evening, with the second round taking place on Thursday. The location would not change, as the league would hold it at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

ESPN Sources: The NBA is still working on final sign-off from the Players Association, but the 2024 NBA Draft is preparing to move to two days – June 26 and 27 – in Brooklyn. Wednesday for the first-round picks and Thursday for the second-round. pic.twitter.com/IJJYGEku2b — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 11, 2024

We’ll have to see if this is the end of the league’s expansion of the NBA Draft as an event, or if there will eventually be plans to turn Thursday into a larger spectacle by adding a third round or moving it from city to city, like the NFL does with the NFL Draft every year. But for the time being, the league will at least get to see what happens if it attempts to gin up a little more publicity during the period between the end of the regular season and the start of free agency.