The 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament will get started on Wednesday and Thursday night with First Four action, while the First Round will begin on Friday and continue through Saturday.

This year’s edition of the Women’s Tournament features an incredibly deep field of contenders. The top seeds are the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks, Caitlin Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes, Juju Watkins’ USC Trojans, and Madison Booker’s Texas Longhons. The path for those top seeds will be difficult as there’s talent throughout the field, with Iowa having last year’s champions, the LSU Tigers, in a 3-seed in their region. While there are plenty of great matchups to look forward to on the second weekend, the first two rounds figure to see some surprises and upsets, as the tone gets set for the rest of March Madness.

Here is the full TV schedule for the First Four and First Round on the ESPN family of networks.

FIRST FOUR

Wednesday, March 20

7:00 p.m. ET (ESPNU): 16. Sacred Heart vs. 16. Presbyterian (Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck)

9:00 p.m. ET (ESPNU): 12. Vanderbilt vs. 12. Columbia (Jay Alter and Kelly Gramlich)

Thursday, March 21

7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN2): 11. Auburn vs. 11. Arizona (Pam Ward and Christy Winters-Scott)

9:00 p.m. ET (ESPN2): 16. Holy Cross vs. 16. UT Martin (Beth Mowins, Stephanie White, and Holly Rowe)

FIRST ROUND

Friday, March 22

11:30 a.m. ET (ESPN2): 8. North Carolina vs. 9. Michigan State (Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck)

12:00 p.m. ET (ESPN): 2. Ohio State vs. 15. Maine (Matt Schumacker and Meghan McKeown)

1:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2): 6. Louisville vs. 11. Middle Tennessee (Dave O’Brien and Christy Thomaskutty)

2:00 p.m. ET (ESPN): 1. South Carolina vs. 16. Sacred Heart/Presbyterian (Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck)

2:30 p.m. ET (ESPNews): 7. Duke vs. 10. Richmond (Matt Schumacker and Meghan McKeown)

3:00 p.m. ET (ESPNU): 1. Texas vs. 16. Drexel (Tiffany Greene and Jimmy Dykes)

3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2): 4. Virginia Tech vs. 13. Marshall (Jay Alter and Kelly Gramlich)

4:00 p.m. ET (ESPN): 3. LSU vs. 14. Rice (Dave O’Brien and Christy Thomaskutty)

4:30 p.m. ET (ESPNews): 4. Kansas State vs. 13. Portland (Brenda VanLengen and Holly Warlick)

5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2): 8. Alabama vs. 9. Florida State (Tiffany Greene and Jimmy Dykes)

6:00 p.m. ET (ESPNU): 5. Baylor vs. 12. Vanderbilt/Columbia (Jay Alter and Kelly Gramlich)

7:00 p.m. ET (ESPNews): 5. Colorado vs. 12. Drake (Brenda VanLengen and Holly Warlick)

7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2): 7. Iowa State vs. 10. Maryland (Roy Philpott and Brooke Weisbrod)

8:00 p.m. ET (ESPNU): 3. Oregon State vs. 14. Eastern Washington (Jason Ross Jr. and Aja Ellison)

10:00 p.m. ET (ESPN2): 2. Stanford vs. 15. Norfolk State (Roy Philpott and Brooke Weisbrod)

10:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU): 6. Nebraska vs. 11. Texas A&M (Jason Ross Jr. and Aja Ellison)

Saturday, March 23

12:00 p.m. ET (ESPN): 6. Tennessee vs. 11. Green Bay (Eric Frede and Steffi Sorensen)

1:00 p.m. ET (ABC): 3. UConn vs. 14. Jackson State (Pam Ward and Christy Winters-Scott)

1:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2): 4. Indiana vs. 13. Fairfield (Angel Gray and Andrew Lloyd)

2:00 p.m. ET (ESPNews): 8. Kansas vs. 9. Michigan (Elise Woodward and Mary Murphy)

2:15 p.m. ET (ESPN): 2. Notre Dame vs. 15. Kent State (Sam Gore and Tamika Catchings)

2:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU): 3. NC State vs. 14. Chattanooga (Eric Frede and Steffi Sorensen)

3:00 p.m. ET (ABC): 1. Iowa vs. 16. Holy Cross/UT Martin (Beth Mowins, Stephanie White, and Holly Rowe)

3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2): 6. Syracuse vs. 11. Auburn/Arizona (Pam Ward and Christy Winters-Scott)

4:00 p.m. ET (ESPNews): 5. Oklahoma vs. 12. FGCU (Angel Gray and Andrew Lloyd)

4:30 p.m. ET (ESPN): 1. USC vs. 16. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Elise Woodward and Mary Murphy)

4:45 p.m. ET (ESPNU): 7. Ole Miss vs. 10. Marquette (Sam Gore and Tamika Catchings)

5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2): 8. West Virginia vs. 9. Princeton (Beth Mowins, Stephanie White, and Holly Rowe)

7:00 p.m. ET (ESPNews): 7. Creighton vs. 10. UNLV (Kevin Fitzgerald and Kim Adams)

7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2): 4. Gonzaga vs. 13. UC Irvine (Ann Schatz and Mike Thibault)

9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2): 2. UCLA vs. 15. Cal Baptist (Kevin Fitzgerald and Kim Adams)

10:00 p.m. ET (ESPNU): 5. Utah vs. 12. South Dakota State (Ann Schatz and Mike Thibault)