3 Wild Russell Westbrook-Inspired Air Jordan XX8 Colorways Release This Weekend

I remember catching up with Russell Westbrook at the official launch of the Air Jordan XX8 in New York City, and remembered the way his face lit up when I mentioned how this new sneaker fit his style. The OKC point guard has always considered himself a little different when it comes to fashion, so it makes sense that the XX8 would come to represent that.

This Saturday, Jordan Brand is releasing three Westbrook and OKC-inspired colorways of the XX8. While opinion is certainly divided on these because of the flamboyance, they’ll be plenty of rabid fans scooping them up. Westbrook rocked these during All-Star Weekend and even during regular season games, and the hoopla they created was as loud as anything I’ve seen all season involving a sneaker.

What do you think?

