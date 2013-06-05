3 Wild Russell Westbrook-Inspired Air Jordan XX8 Colorways Release This Weekend

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Russell Westbrook
06.05.13 5 years ago

I remember catching up with Russell Westbrook at the official launch of the Air Jordan XX8 in New York City, and remembered the way his face lit up when I mentioned how this new sneaker fit his style. The OKC point guard has always considered himself a little different when it comes to fashion, so it makes sense that the XX8 would come to represent that.

This Saturday, Jordan Brand is releasing three Westbrook and OKC-inspired colorways of the XX8. While opinion is certainly divided on these because of the flamboyance, they’ll be plenty of rabid fans scooping them up. Westbrook rocked these during All-Star Weekend and even during regular season games, and the hoopla they created was as loud as anything I’ve seen all season involving a sneaker.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Russell Westbrook
TAGSAir Jordan XX8JORDANJordan BrandRUSSELL WESTBROOKStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP