3 New Trailers For Grand Theft Auto V: Michael. Franklin. Trevor.

It’s almost that time again. We’ve been waiting on Grand Theft Auto V for years and come September 17, the series will finally be returning. Earlier today, Rockstar Games released three specific mini trailers for the game’s main characters (Michael, Franklin and Trevor) and I can’t be the only one getting a little giddy. There’s only so many times you can scheme your way to a 2:1 kill/death ratio in Call Of Duty‘s multiplayer before you start to yearn for GTA again.

What do you think?

