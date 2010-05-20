3 Things the Memphis Grizzlies Have To Do This Summer

The Grizzlies were one of my favorite teams to watch this season. Not just because they employed my main man Zach Randolph and helped him get his first All-Star nod, but because I like seeing a young team begin to realize its potential.
While the Grizzlies ultimately fell short of the playoffs after hanging in there with the best in the West most of the season, their 40 wins was the most they’ve had since 2006, when Pau Gasol was the face of the franchise and Mike Fratello was the coach. The Oklahoma City Thunder occupied the spot as the NBA’s shiny new toy this year, but the Grizzlies were the silver medalists.
Going into the ’10-11 season, making the playoffs is a reasonable goal. While a couple of Memphis’ key players will be free agents this summer, they can still improve with a few smart moves:
1. Don’t be afraid to let Rudy Gay go
It’s nothing against Rudy, who has been a good solider through the rough times and continues to get better every year, but he may have played himself out of the Grizzlies’ price range. And rather than put themselves in a financial bind and risk turning Rudy into the next Andre Iguodala with an excessive contract, Memphis should be prepared to lose their most talented player. They have enough solid pieces to their foundation — led by O.J. Mayo, Z-Bo and Marc Gasol — to withstand losing Rudy and still field a competitive squad. And with the 12th pick in the Draft, there will be some good small forwards available (e.g. Gordon Hayward, Damion James, Luke Babbitt, Paul George, and maybe Al-Farouq Aminu if he slips) to get a serviceable replacement.
2. Trade draft picks for a veteran
The Grizzlies have three first-round picks (12, 25, 28), and should be able to flip at least two of them for a vet who’s ready to contribute right away. A point guard with playoff experience to complement Mike Conley would be an option, as would another scorer who can create his own shot, or another forward for frontcourt depth.
3. Don’t leave Hasheem Thabeet to his own devices
This has nothing to do with the rumored Tanzanian nightclub fight a couple weeks ago where Thabeet allegedly knocked out an R&B singer. Coming off a rookie year where he played just 13 minutes per game in the 68 appearances he did make — along with a couple D-League stints — you don’t want Thabeet doubting his ability and losing confidence over a long summer. Hire a coach to work with him; maybe Hakeem Olajuwon or Dikembe Mutombo or Memphis native Lorenzen Wright. Assure him he’s still a big part of your future. Otherwise Thabeet might turn into another Darko and psychologically sink his own career before it has a chance to get off the ground.
What do you think the Grizzlies have to do this offseason?
Sign & Trade: Gay for a Point Guard and a good bench player
Point Guard – Mayo – Brewer – Randolph – Gasol
Bench: Conley and 2 player from the draft and from the Gay trade
Best article I have seen on the Grizzlies.
They Really need a Point Guard…. They should make a run at Kirk Hinrich
Mike Conley and Greg OLDen are really teamates man. They have the same NBA career, so overrated, so disappointing and so BORING! Ohio State should make up for these two, i’m hoping Evan Turner wouldn’t be like them.
I hope they continue to delve in mediocrity, a fitting place for a franchise ripped from Vancouver by the evil Stern and their pathological liar owner. They may have shown signs of improvement over the years but karmas a bitch and this franchise is never going anywhere.
I think that No3 of that article is one of the most important things do to not only for the grizzlies, but for the league. I need somebody like Dikembe to root for, just a defensive enforcer and NOT in the way Dwight Howard gets hyped up.
Mike Conley can’t be their starting Pg. He can’t I repeat. For the sake of this up & coming team. Please use Tinsley or Marcus Williams. I prefer Gay over Mayo. To me Mayo will always be an under-sized
2 guard. Which doesn’t bode well for overall success.
Gay can be lost if an off season pick of a starting pg & scorer. Prefer a sharp shooter. I repeat u could find better than Mayo & Mike Conley. Mike Conley is bad. Chris Duhon would do a better job. Even Marcus Banks & Kyle Lowry are better.
Memphis needs to start thinking about addressing their PG situation. They passed on Rubio, and even Memphis native Tyreke Evans. Mike Conley’s time is quickly running out and if they want to move forward, they need to find a real point guard of the future. You’re set at SG with Mayo, SF can either be an overpaid Rudy Gay and/or draft, PF is Z-Bo’s to lose, and Marc Gasol can hold down the paint. I’d package Hasheem and Conley for something, but we know Chris Wallace doesn’t like being at the better end of trades…
Too bad NJ missed out on wall else Devin Harris for Gay would have made a lot of sense.
Hinrich and maybe Taj Gibson would make the second most sense if the Bulls don’t land Lebron
please do a similar piece on the hornets
For the people on here saying that the Grizzlies need to address their need at the PG. OJ is trying to transition into becoming one.
Rudy Gay is worth a new deal though. I dont like Memphis without him. I aslo dont think its fair to compare a one trick pony like Iggy to Rudy. Rudy has game, and very solid all around one as well. Give the man his money and keep building on that nucleus. Mark my words, Thabeet is a bust! He will never be more than 5pts n 5boards per game
I think they are trying to get Mayo to learn more point. The guy played point his entire College career, the whole 1 year.
I think letting Mayo play point will only hinder him. Let him be a Wade type guy who has the ball in his hands to look to score, not facilitate.
Thabeet was horrible, he will be Kwame Brown 2.0, only good for defense and rebounding and inability to catch the ball. Wasted #2 pick.
Please don’t extend Randolph.
Let Lionel Hollins teach Conley how to play point, he has improved but under his tutaliage but not starter material. Not many pg options in free agency. Maybe sign and trade gay to get a legit point, do not over pay Gay. An explosive wing is easy to replace, this guy is basically Corey Maggette.
I like the Hinrich idea, but why would CHI move him now, the only reason they thought about moving him was for cap space, now that is a moot point.
They should move OJ to point. Frankly, it’s ridiculous that it hasn’t happened yet. Coach Hollins view of the team is so far from reality he is a hindrance to that organization moving forward.
They should Look to move Conley, Thabeet, and Rudy to Golden state for Anthony Morrow and Monte Ellis. Then draft Eric Bledsoe at 12. Lance Stephenson at 25, and Grab a big at 28.