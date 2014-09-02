5 GIFS To Show Why Team USA Should Be Leery Of Spain In FIBA Basketball World Cup

Spain has got a pretty gnarly home-court advantage — just scope out the Twitter feeds of the reporters embedded in Spain, who can’t hear themselves think during Spain games. Also, this group of Spanish players have all played together for the last five years, unlike the USA iteration that was cobbled together less than five weeks ago.
Still, Team USA has a coterie of NBA all-stars at their disposal, despite their lack of experience playing together. So why should any American basketball fans worry? Here are just a few of the basketball-related issues they’ll likely face, in GIF form.
Spain can get out on the break with a triumvirate of strong point guards.
Ricky Rubio, the most famous of the threesome, might be the worst — at least when you take into account his dreadful shooting. Then again, he’s Ricky Rubio, as much a passing alien with an extra eye in the back of his dome as Rajon Rondo. Witness this seemingly simple touch lob Rubio throws to Serge Ibaka on the break. They make this look way too easy, even if the competition isn’t exactly first-rate.
Perhaps you’ve heard of Sergio Rodriguez, the 6-3 point guard, nicknamed Spanish Chocolate, who played three largely forgotten years in Portland from 2006-2009, then two brief stints in New York and Sacramento during the 2010 season before heading back to Spain to play for Real Madrid that summer. He’s on this Spain super team — rocking a fantastic beard that would be right at home during Bonnaroo — spotting Pau Gasol leaking out on the mini-break for another easy dunk:
We haven’t even mentioned the sweet-shooting Jose Calderon, but you can be sure New York’s summer acquisition will have ample opportunity to bomb from beyond a three-point arc that’s a foot and a half closer than the NBA line.
you forgot JC Navarro…. seriously?
Didn’t forget, just didn’t have the time to get to him.
Thats Pau Gasol getting that sick block. Not Marc.
Yup, saw that. Fixed now, and thanks for the head’s up. I just gave it a cursory glance, and figured it had to Marc. Bulls fans should get goosebumps watching that clip.
Spain has looked great so far. Faried isn’t going to be able to play the 4 against them, the US has to start playing more with Cousins and Davis at the 5 and 4 to prepare themselves for a big lineup. Even in the practice games they almost never ran them together. They will need to in order to beat Spain. Ibaka and M.Gasol are two of the best defensive big men in the league and Pau looks more fired up then he has in 5 years. In combination with all the sweet outside shooting and passing, U.S. should be afraid.
Depending on the Tempo…Faried is mismatch for them as well as he is much faster/quicker than the Gasols, so if he is running the floor they will have to rely on their guards getting back to try to hold him off…Also to box him out you have to get to his body…if you watch him his feet stay moving and against bigger guys he changes his position to not allow them to get good blockouts on him…
The issue won’t be Faried, but that line up of Faried and Davis as I don’t think Davis can play Marc at the 5 and US have an advantage…Starting Davis and Cousins would be nice until Cousins gets in foul trouble or frustrated…I think they should keep their line ups and be ready to push the pace and if their guards don’t step up then go bigger with Cousins, Davis, Gay, Harden, Irving.
Faried is an advantage for this team, so you have to give him a chance to show it before you adjust.
Mmmmm, as much as I hate to admit to USA actually has a good chance to beat Spain by running them off the court. If Coach K can use his bench and run up and down the court all game long, it might give them advantage over the slower Spain front line (Ibaka excluded).
Either way, I will be tuning in to watch that match up.
Agreed…He needs to get Drummond involved more and Plumlee and not lean so much on Davis as he is becoming a crutch for the guards not to attack and do what they do. DeRozan actually came in the game and added more too…he needs more time on the floor…taking some of the splash bros minutes shouldn’t be a bad thing if they aren’t truly shooting the lights out…Rudy Gay has been better every game as well. When they go big with him at the 3 it will be tough on anyone…
Faried has been great, I never said they shouldn’t play faried, just not at the 4 with Pau in there. And davis not at the 5 when Marc Gasol is in (there is a reason the Pelicans went after Asik). Both of them are undersized and will get exploited in that matchup. Im sure the US figured that out and that is why they kept so many bigs on the team. What I am saying is they need to get used to playing a big lineup because I think running Spain out of the Gym isnt necessarily realistic. Everyone fouls on breakaways here and Spain can really rebound and hit from the outside. These games right now are basically giveaways, the US need to work on some cohesion with a big unit because I think they will need it. I have nothing bad to say about Faried at all, i have been a fan since he came into the league, but the way Pau is playing right now I think the height and length advantage will be too much.