5 Rookies To Watch In 2011-12 Fantasy Basketball

Rookies are the sirens of fantasy basketball. Sirens are, of course, the dangerously seductive sea nymphs in Greek mythology who lured sailors to their deaths on rocky shores with their singing. When assessing the potential fantasy value of NBA rookies, it’s easy to get caught up with their ceilings while ignoring the basements of potential. This, along with the fact that most rookies can be had in the bottom half of drafts, makes them seem pretty alluring.

But consider this: Last season, in a draft class that was arguably more talented than the one we’ll see next season, only about six or seven rookies (Blake Griffin included) turned out to be worth drafting in 2010-11. There were a handful of others that had fantasy value for spurts of last season, but they didn’t turn out to be worth spending a draft pick for. Let this be a cautionary tale for fantasy owners licking their chops at the thought of drafting a rookie when fantasy basketball drafts roll around again.

Now that excessive optimism has been put in its place, let’s take a quick look at which NBA rookies are actually worth looking at come draft time (assuming nine categories and 12-team leagues):

– Kyrie Irving (PG, Cavaliers): Irving would be a lot more appealing if Baron Davis and Ramon Sessions weren’t still in Cleveland. Until that changes, Irving’s minutes and ceiling for production are limited. He averaged 17.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.5 steals, 2.5 turnovers, 53 percent shooting from the field and 90 percent shooting from the charity stripe in 11 games at Duke, which hints at his all-around talent. But it’s tough imagining Irving getting much more than around 25 minutes per game for the Cavs, at least in the early going of next season. Expect him to be a mildly appealing source of across-the-board production for the Cavs who won’t be too much of a liability in any particular category. If he can keep his shooting percentages at healthy marks and hit some threes, Irving will be a solid backup point guard for fantasy squads next season. (Projected draft position: Rounds 7-8)

– Ricky Rubio (PG, Timberwolves): He’s finally arrived to the NBA, just in time for the lockout. It’s hard to definitively peg Rubio’s fantasy value, but it’s safe to say that he’s the Timberwolves’ much-awaited darling and will be given plenty of opportunities to develop his skills. He’ll be just 21 years old when the next season is expected to begin and could start the season backing up Luke Ridnour. Rubio will chip in a decent number of assists, but he’ll likely struggle with his shooting from the floor and, consequently, his scoring. Fantasy owners shouldn’t expect more than 6-7 assists a game along with inconsistent production in other categories, which means he won’t be more than a spot starter in head-to-head leagues. (Projected draft position: Rounds 8-10)