5 Second Rounders Who Will Make A Difference

There is something about second round players that I just really like. Maybe it’s because they come into the league hungry and with a big chip on their shoulder for being overlooked. Most play with a sense of urgency because unlike the Draft’s first thirty, there is no guaranteed paper. Last year, second rounders like Luc Mbah a Moute, Mario Chalmers and DeAndre Jordan made some noise. Here are five late round rookies who are going to GMs pay for passing on them.
1. DeJuan Blair, Spurs: Many were shocked when this big man from Pitt slipped all the way to the 37th pick. In the summer league, Blair gave everybody a preview on what he can do by averaging 16.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. His toughness and soft touch should be a good fit with Gregg Popovich’s system. Blair has the potential to be the next Paul Millsap.
2. Chase Budinger, Rockets: With his size, athleticism and shooting touch, Chase was destined to be a lottery pick. But leading up to the draft, scouts and GMs started questioning his toughness, leadership skills and ability to put the ball on the floor. Like Blair, Budinger impressed in the Summer League averaging 17.8 points, while shooting a ridiculous 72.7 percent from three-point land. With Yao out, the Rockets will definitely welcome another scorer.
3. Jodie Meeks, Bucks: Scoring 54 points in game in college didn’t stop scouts from hating on Meeks’ game. The former Kentucky Wildcat was labeled as being too small for a shooting guard with poor shot selection and a lack of a handle. Meeks had a good showing in Vegas, but still has a lot to prove. Lucky for him, he plays on the Bucks so the opportunity for burn will be available. If he proves to be a good three-point shooter on this level, he could have a job for years to come.
4. Sam Young, Grizzlies: Just like Blair, his teammate at Pitt, Young was a projected first rounder. A third team all-american, he was one of the best players in college basketball last season. Young has a Kobe-like work ethic and is a great athlete. He had some big games in the summer league and will find himself in the rotation come fall.
5. Taylor Griffin, Suns: For the past two years, Taylor has been buried in the shadow of his famous younger brother Blake. But those who have seen Taylor play knows he has some game himself. He is a hard nosed player who rebounds and blocks shots well considering his size. Griffin reminds me a little of Matt Harpring the way he plays.
Which second rounder do you think will contribute the most?
quik question to those commenting…who’s betta, gilbert HIBACHI arenas or chris paul
@ 1. chris paul.
blair was a steal for the spurs.
Paul makes teamates better…Gil not so much.
Chris paul cheats.
I can see Blair getting ROY votes, maybe 3rd or 4th place…
Ain’t no doubt y’all that Blair be a beast. Cat’s mad quick and got them ability to be glass eatin’. He gots them ability to be dishin’ dope dimes. None of them other punkasses be doin much yo.
True thugs NEVER lie.
The Real Tyrone
@Tyrone
if ya real… how come all ya posts seem to come from a drone… all of ’em are th f*ckin’ same…
CP3 is betta than hibachi…
Blair would be there to upset GMs for passing on him… :)
I’m kinda surprised Chase Budinger fell so hard. No team had use for a tall, athletic 2 guard that can shoot and pass? I thought he would have been a perfect fit with Cleveland, where he could have filled Sasha Pavlovic and Wally Szerbiak’s roles, but done it better. Instead, they chose some French dude who may or may not even be ready for the league.
Dejuan Blair dosent have any knee cartilage to speak of! And those cartilage less knees have to carry that 260 lb plus frame for 82 games plus practice? Of course teams will be scared! Best of luck to Dejuan Blair tho. Hope he proves all the doubters wrong.
Jodie Meeks definitely has a shot. If Damon Jones could survive in the league just shooting spot up 3s and sticking his leg out for that stupid leg kick move that he had (and getting dunked on by Lebron), then Jodie Meeks can most definitely carve out a spot in the league.
Not sure about Taylor Griffin. Whenever I saw him, he never stood out in any respect. Kinda mad that he got drafted when all-league players couldnt get even a sniff from the league.
Taylor is iight man. I remember watching a couple games and truly shocked at some of his moves. 1st step is rather quick
hey Tyrone not everyone in the nba can dish dope dimes what the hell are you talking about
Did u say that Meeks was lucky to be on the Bucks?:| What kind of world are we living in?….
Taylor Griffin to Matt Harpring= GREAT COMPARISON
Yea don’t be surprised if Meeks eventually starts
Blair’s bully style of play won’t translate to the NBA. He was big for college, but not anymore! Ask Tractor Traylor. But since he’s on the Spurs, it’ll probably work for a few years.
Meeks and Budinger are good bets.
Paul punches people in the nuts…Gil not so much
Dejuan and his former college teammate Sam Young as well as Chase Budinger and his rockets teammate Jermaine Taylor those guys will definitely make an impact.
And Dejuan Summers aka the new Jeff Green a great complimentary player for Austin Daye
Dajuan Summers good call. Multiple Positions
Marcus Thornton- Hornets need a 2guard. CP3=FGA=PTS
Danny Green – Glue guy. James Posey
Derrick Brown – Intagibles,Long,Athletic
Chase Bud – Needs a PG to be effective but talented
R.Dozier – Skillful and Playing w/ Wade anything possible
J.McClinton – He’s loaded younger Roger Mason “FIRE”
D.Cunningham – One of the most improved players i’ve seen in years. A.Miller is going to have this team looking GOOD.
Marcus Thornton– averaged 21 PPG in Summer League and the Hornets’ uncertain rotation at the 2 should give him a chance.
@ #1 nice highjack right off the bat
@ tyrone, was that even english? let me put it this way, you know that movie rush hour? “DONT NOBODY UNDERSTAND THE WORDS THAT ARE COMING OUT OF YOUR MOUTH!!!”
what about dante cunningham
LOL. Tyrone be getting lots of smack today y’all fo’ postin’ them dish dope lines fo’ sho’.
Hibachi is a second rounder already making a difference.
Maybe Lester Hudson with the Celtics, because Rondo still doesn’t have a true PG as a back up.
don’t sleep on Dante Cunningham
Fresh off the Presses NBA Trade Rumors
tyrone is stupid
If you’re a thug, you have to lie – thugs hustle – you have to lie
The Real Fuckrone
blair for sure. having a tim duncan everyday for sure would help you personally.
chase it all depends on t-mac situation
All 5 are good choices. Budinger was a steal for the Rockets especially now that Yao is down. It certainly helps the situation, maybe not alot but some. I’m from Pittsburgh and got a chance to see Blair and Young play alot. Both of them are absolute beasts. Blair has to be the steal of the draft even if his knees are a question mark. He is a good injection of youth that the Spurs need and playing behind the best power forward of all in Timmy D certainly is a benifit. He’ll be able to teach Blair a multitude of things.
Jeff Pendergraph & A.J. Price – hopefully :-)
Dime, I got some fun stuff you guys can debate about. How about making a list of the best player ever at each draft position? Like the best #1 pick in history, #2, etc….all the way through the 2nd round.
Lol ranger nice rush hour reference.
@Three Stacks
Think CNNSI and ESPN Page 2 already did that, all-time (top 30 only) and lottery era (picks 1-60). Would have been much more fun if they did here though…
[sportsillustrated.cnn.com]
[sports.espn.go.com]
I guess the real Tyrone (Biggums) reads smack daily and dishes out dope dimes for some crack…. Bring back Chapelle!
“I Smoke Rocks”
The Real Tyrone
Dishin dope dimes….. Is that reference from “the Wire”. Are you trying to say that D.Blair is the next Avon Barksdale or Bodie.
@Three Stacks,
Sounds like a good idea; hope they consider it
man 4get yall Tyrone in the buildin we run it 247 letz go
Good list to me.
gordon suton will be ROY . . . for the Utah Flash . . .
T.Griffin but no Dajuan Summers?
DaJaun Summers!! That dudes ready to go. Hes got great touch for his size.
Another vote for glaring miss Marcus Thornton (but, yes, Blair will be this year’s steal).