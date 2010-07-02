5 Teams That Should Take a Chance on Michael Beasley

The Miami Heat have shed salary like Jared Fogle shed pounds on his Subway diet. After buying out James Jones before the free-agency period began, the Heat only have two players under contract for next season: Michael Beasley and Mario Chalmers.

While Chalmers seems to still be in the Heat’s plans, Beasley definitely looks like he is on his way out of town, as the Heat are trying desperately to get rid of him and his contract. It will likely take nothing to pry the former No. 2 draft pick from the Heat. Here are five teams that should take a chance on Beasley:

1. Atlanta Hawks

While Joe Johnson‘s max contract will take up a big chunk of the Hawks’ cap space, the team is said to be shopping Marvin Williams and Mike Bibby in potential trades. Atlanta is an incredibly athletic team, and with speedster Jeff Teague expected to get more minutes this season, the Hawks will be running even more than they have in the past few seasons. Beasley is an athletic specimen who can play behind Josh Smith at the four or start at the three. For a Hawks team looking to take the next step, adding Beasley for pennies on the dollar would be a wise risk to take.

2. Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis shored up its young core by re-signing Rudy Gay to an $80 million deal to go alongside O.J. Mayo and Marc Gasol. Saying that, Memphis had no bench scoring last season, and Beasley has shown a knack for scoring in bunches. Trading for Beasley especially makes sense because you never know where Zach Randolph‘s head will be, and Darrell Arthur and DeMarre Carroll have yet to prove they can be effective NBA players. If Randolph implodes or is suspended because of his off-the-court issues, Beasley can step in as a starter and is a much better option than the two guys mentioned above.

3. Phoenix Suns

After Steve Kerr‘s ousting as GM because of money, it appears Amar’e Stoudemire is the next man out of Phoenix. His agent was furious with the move, and it doesn’t appear owner Robert Sarver will pony up the money to re-sign Amar’e. The Suns system is a good fit for Beasley as it would highlight his athletic and shooting abilities. Also, if Amar’e doesn’t re-sign, the Suns are left with Earl Clark and second-round draftee Gani Lawal as their power forwards. Beasley would be a significant upgrade over both.

4. Toronto Raptors

The odds of the Raptors re-signing Chris Bosh are becoming slimmer by the day, and a sign-and-trade with Miami seems somewhat likely right now. While Toronto took Ed Davis in the draft, a Beasley/Davis tandem could be very good. Like with Atlanta, Memphis, and Phoenix, the Raptors employ an open-court system that would highlight Beasley’s strengths. It seems like Bryan Colangelo is looking to gut the team of guys like Hedo Turkoglu and Jose Calderon and kind of start over. With Beasley having two years left on his deal, why shouldn’t the Raptors take a chance on him when they seem to be going nowhere fast?