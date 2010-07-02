5 Teams That Should Take a Chance on Michael Beasley

The Miami Heat have shed salary like Jared Fogle shed pounds on his Subway diet. After buying out James Jones before the free-agency period began, the Heat only have two players under contract for next season: Michael Beasley and Mario Chalmers.
While Chalmers seems to still be in the Heat’s plans, Beasley definitely looks like he is on his way out of town, as the Heat are trying desperately to get rid of him and his contract. It will likely take nothing to pry the former No. 2 draft pick from the Heat. Here are five teams that should take a chance on Beasley:
1. Atlanta Hawks
While Joe Johnson‘s max contract will take up a big chunk of the Hawks’ cap space, the team is said to be shopping Marvin Williams and Mike Bibby in potential trades. Atlanta is an incredibly athletic team, and with speedster Jeff Teague expected to get more minutes this season, the Hawks will be running even more than they have in the past few seasons. Beasley is an athletic specimen who can play behind Josh Smith at the four or start at the three. For a Hawks team looking to take the next step, adding Beasley for pennies on the dollar would be a wise risk to take.
2. Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis shored up its young core by re-signing Rudy Gay to an $80 million deal to go alongside O.J. Mayo and Marc Gasol. Saying that, Memphis had no bench scoring last season, and Beasley has shown a knack for scoring in bunches. Trading for Beasley especially makes sense because you never know where Zach Randolph‘s head will be, and Darrell Arthur and DeMarre Carroll have yet to prove they can be effective NBA players. If Randolph implodes or is suspended because of his off-the-court issues, Beasley can step in as a starter and is a much better option than the two guys mentioned above.
3. Phoenix Suns
After Steve Kerr‘s ousting as GM because of money, it appears Amar’e Stoudemire is the next man out of Phoenix. His agent was furious with the move, and it doesn’t appear owner Robert Sarver will pony up the money to re-sign Amar’e. The Suns system is a good fit for Beasley as it would highlight his athletic and shooting abilities. Also, if Amar’e doesn’t re-sign, the Suns are left with Earl Clark and second-round draftee Gani Lawal as their power forwards. Beasley would be a significant upgrade over both.
4. Toronto Raptors
The odds of the Raptors re-signing Chris Bosh are becoming slimmer by the day, and a sign-and-trade with Miami seems somewhat likely right now. While Toronto took Ed Davis in the draft, a Beasley/Davis tandem could be very good. Like with Atlanta, Memphis, and Phoenix, the Raptors employ an open-court system that would highlight Beasley’s strengths. It seems like Bryan Colangelo is looking to gut the team of guys like Hedo Turkoglu and Jose Calderon and kind of start over. With Beasley having two years left on his deal, why shouldn’t the Raptors take a chance on him when they seem to be going nowhere fast?
5. Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cavs have no cap space to sign any big free agent except their own (everyone knows who that is), so making trades is the only way newly-minted GM Chris Grant can improve the roster. Antawn Jamison looked very old last offseason, and doesn’t figure to be in the long-term plans for the Cavs. Trading for Beasley gives the Cavs an athletic four who would play very well with LeBron, especially because of his ability to shoot.
Not sure how pairing a druggie and a drug dealer (Zach Randolph) is a good idea…take Grizz off the list.
Phoenix would be an excellent destination for a guy like Beasley, I’m sure Nash could find a way to make him look like an all star assuming Nash doesn’t demand a trade himself if Amare leaves. If LBJ stays in Cleveland Beasley could be a decent look there, maybe coming off the bench.
lmaol at CONTROL
I really haven’t been impressed with what I’ve seen athletically from beasley; He seemed more athletic in hs/college. There have been a couple highlights maybe a tip jam or flush when no one was in the lane…..scoring seems to be his main strength…He is worth the risk if mia is willing to give him up on the cheap
Yeah, Phoenix would be perfect. If Beasley ever is to develop, that would be his best case scenario–he could end up like Amare, but with better rebounding and outside shooting (both of which he already has). GREAT gamble for Phoenix.
(Amare had a sketchy high school background in Florida, as I recall, which I believe is why some teams held off on drafting him.)
Phoenix would be a perfect fit for Beasley(playing along side Nash that is) and or playing with Lebron. Lebron would know how to use him and treat him like a true teammate unlike Wade who has been hating on him for two yrs and not trying to share the spot light…And one more thing Eric Spo sucks..just let that be a known!!!
I’d like to see Beasley go to a team like the Lakers, Spurs or Celtics. There would be room for him to play. He could play for a real coach (is it just a coincidence that every player other than DWade underperforms in Miami?) With competent coaching and an offense not constrained to run every play through one player, we’d finally have an opportunity to see what Beasley can do.
i told yall on this site before mikey beasley aint shit. nothing more than a glenn robinson clone.
all of yall (including the dime writing staff) laughed me off. now look. everybody wants him to either be traded or regulated to the bench somewheres.
the guy has no real position in the nba. which is why is cant find a niche. he’s too slow to be a SF and he cant defend any SFs. and he doesnt have the bulk or strength to play the PF spot reguarly. he doesnt really have a position. at K-state, he played some center for them. but a ncaa center aint an nba center.
until he can define a position for himself, it dont matter what team he goes to. he still wont be shit. maybe (at best) instead of a glenn robinson clone, he could be a bench player for 11yrs and be a toni kukoc clone….
The problem with Beasley to Atlanta is how to get him without giving anything back cap-wise.
Ok, shut the hell up about the Glenn Robinson clone BS. Dude’s way more athletic than GR and shit, Robinson had a damn good career. Just the wrong dude to compare Beasley at this point. From the way you’re talking, Beasley would turn out to be a moderate success if he did as well as GR (even though his ceiling is probably much higher than that).
Suns would definitely be a good spot for him. I hope the Kings take a look just because the guy is worth the risk in my opinion. If it doesn’t work out at least he doesn’t have too bad of a contract.
@ UncheckedAggression
hahaha. what now?…you gonna cry?
hahaha. to hell with your feelings about the big dog clone.
it is what it is. and mike beasley aint nothing more than glenn robinson part deux. accept it already.
and dont try to sell us on some more athletic bullshit. who cares. im athletic, and it dont mean shit.
Heckler is a HATER..IF U SEE THEM POINT THEM OUT!!!
The Clippers should take a chance on Mike “Be Easy” Beasley. He is not a power forward in the NBA like Miami tried to make him,he is a skilled small forward. He is never going to dominate the boards like he did in college, but he would not need to with Blake doing the rebounding for them. He would be a nice complement to the Clips, and it would put a lot of less pressure on him to “develop” into a star. He isn’t too bad of a mid range shooter, enough to spread the court at least a little bit, which is what the Clippers are looking for in the off season. I think if the Clippers should trade DeAndre Jordan and Aminu that would give Miami a couple of young up in coming kids to help right away.
That’s funny, man. You say Beasley ain’t shit, then you call him a GR clone. You’re trying to say GR wasn’t shit and obviously a lot of people are gonna disagree with you on that. So what are you even saying? Or have you even thought about it at all? Just spewing BS like usual
Have a good one
Spurs and Celts could use him, especially since they have vets to put around him on and off the court
HAWKS HAWKS HAWKS MAN!!!!!!
i think boston should trade sheed 4 b-easy, think the money works out and if anybody can straigthen beasley out it would be the c´s