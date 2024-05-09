Patrick Beverley’s future in the NBA is up in the air, as the veteran guard is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. If he does end up somewhere, it turns out that he won’t be able to debut for his new team right away, as the league announced on Thursday afternoon that Beverley received a 4-game suspension due to his actions in the Milwaukee Bucks’ final game of the season, a loss to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs.

The following was released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/DVAWR4Z2g7 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 9, 2024

As the NBA noted in its release, there were two actions that led to Beverley coming under scrutiny. The first was towards the very end of the game, when he got into a back-and-forth with some Pacers fans behind the Bucks bench that saw him throw a ball at a fan, ask for it back, and throw it at the fan again — Charles Barkley called for him to get suspended, and according to a report, the fan said “Cancun on 3” to Beverley.

Then, while speaking to the media after the game, Beverley refused to speak to respected ESPN producer Malinda Adams after he asked if she subscribed to his podcast and she said no. Once again, Beverley came under a bevy of criticism for the incident.