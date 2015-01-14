Five Moments More “Difficult” For LeBron Than His Two-Week Absence

While James says his absence was the most difficult thing he’s been through, he looked pretty exultant on the sidelines last night when his Ohio State Buckeyes won the National Championship:
And on the private jet heading home opposite the lovably bloated Damon Jones.
//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js
So without further ado, here come five instances, in no particular order, where we think LeBron had it tougher than he has over the last two weeks:
*** ***
Tie: The hype surrounding his first NBA game and Crampgate™
Crampgate happened in Game 1 of the 2014 NBA Finals, but it also struck late in the 2012 NBA Finals when the Heat wrapped up a five-game win over the Thunder. So obviously the 2014 iteration was worse with Twitter in full force, Mamba having his say and even Gatorade (stupidly) getting in on the schadenfreude.
But the hype before James made his debut on the NBA hardwood on October 29, 2003 in a 14-point loss to the Kings can best be summed up by this excellent “what if” Nike commercial that aired before the game was even played:
That is a lot riding on the shoulders of a teenager — even one built like ‘Bron.
Nobody told him how to handle The Decision but himself. He wanted attention and he fucked the Cavs dirty. It was his choice but he conned the team into firing Mike Brown and into bending over backwards for him by implying that doing as such would make him stay even though he already knew he was gone. He did the same to Miami. They could’ve drafted somebody else or made transactions to further soften the blow of him leaving.