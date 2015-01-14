Five Moments More “Difficult” For LeBron Than His Two-Week Absence

is a “ game-time decision ” tonight when his Cavs take on the Suns, but his two-week absence from the court — at eight games, the longest of his career — could continue for at least another game. James told Northeast Ohio Media Group’s Joe Vardon today that his prolonged stretch on the sidelines was “the most difficult thing I’ve been through.” While it’s totally grandiose of us to cry foul, since no one is a better judge of LeBron than himself, here are five things we think were more difficult for LeBron than his current eight-game stretch watching his team from the sidelines.

While James says his absence was the most difficult thing he’s been through, he looked pretty exultant on the sidelines last night when his Ohio State Buckeyes won the National Championship:

And on the private jet heading home opposite the lovably bloated Damon Jones.

On this bird celebrating a great night for OHIO!! THE Ohio State Buckeyes are National Champions!! #OH A photo posted by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jan 12, 2015 at 10:50pm PST

So without further ado, here come five instances, in no particular order, where we think LeBron had it tougher than he has over the last two weeks:

Tie: The hype surrounding his first NBA game and Crampgate™

Crampgate happened in Game 1 of the 2014 NBA Finals, but it also struck late in the 2012 NBA Finals when the Heat wrapped up a five-game win over the Thunder. So obviously the 2014 iteration was worse with Twitter in full force, Mamba having his say and even Gatorade (stupidly) getting in on the schadenfreude.

But the hype before James made his debut on the NBA hardwood on October 29, 2003 in a 14-point loss to the Kings can best be summed up by this excellent “what if” Nike commercial that aired before the game was even played:

That is a lot riding on the shoulders of a teenager — even one built like ‘Bron.

