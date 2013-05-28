5 Under-The-Radar Players Who Made Themselves A Lot Of Money During The NBA Playoffs

While some players have already played themselves out of big contracts during this past postseason (I’m talking to you), there are others who have thrived in the limelight. In fact, there are a handful of guys who you may not have expected to play such a large role during their teams playoff run but nonetheless have certainly made both a name and some extra money.

As a result, we’re looking at five under-the-radar players who have made themselves some more money during the 2013 NBA Playoffs.

5. MARCO BELINELLI

Belinelli played a larger role for Chicago down the stretch than originally expected but he also shined while doing so. The Italian sharpshooter showcased his abilities as a viable wing option for any team looking for a proven playoff performer. Belinelli provided the Bulls with a lift in Games 6 and 7 in the first round by dropping 20-plus points on both occasions, and certainly proved that he is worth more than the $1.96 million that he was under contract for this year. With multiple free-agent decisions to be made in Chi-Town and a possible multi-year deal awaiting Belinelli in free agency this offseason, the Bulls may have to retool their bench once again.

4. TONY ALLEN

Tony Allen is fresh off both his First Team All-Defensive Selection and his Academy Award, but it has come at a low cost for the “Grit n’ Grind” gang down in Memphis. When he last hit the free agency market, Allen wanted to stay in Boston, but Celtics GM Danny Ainge would only offer him a two-year deal after helping Boston get to two NBA Finals in three years. Three years later, T.A. is the one who has had the last laugh. Allen proved to be a bargain for Memphis after making only $3 million in each of his three years in Memphis and will hit the market once again this summer. With his ability to lock down the opposing team’s best player and his improved offensive output that featured a 19-point, 7-assist, 6-rebound statline in Game 7 of round one versus L.A., Allen will definitely be a hot commodity come July.