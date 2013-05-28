5 Under-The-Radar Players Who Made Themselves A Lot Of Money During The NBA Playoffs

As a result, we’re looking at five under-the-radar players who have made themselves some more money during the 2013 NBA Playoffs.
5. MARCO BELINELLI
Belinelli played a larger role for Chicago down the stretch than originally expected but he also shined while doing so. The Italian sharpshooter showcased his abilities as a viable wing option for any team looking for a proven playoff performer. Belinelli provided the Bulls with a lift in Games 6 and 7 in the first round by dropping 20-plus points on both occasions, and certainly proved that he is worth more than the $1.96 million that he was under contract for this year. With multiple free-agent decisions to be made in Chi-Town and a possible multi-year deal awaiting Belinelli in free agency this offseason, the Bulls may have to retool their bench once again.
4. TONY ALLEN
Tony Allen is fresh off both his First Team All-Defensive Selection and his Academy Award, but it has come at a low cost for the “Grit n’ Grind” gang down in Memphis. When he last hit the free agency market, Allen wanted to stay in Boston, but Celtics GM Danny Ainge would only offer him a two-year deal after helping Boston get to two NBA Finals in three years. Three years later, T.A. is the one who has had the last laugh. Allen proved to be a bargain for Memphis after making only $3 million in each of his three years in Memphis and will hit the market once again this summer. With his ability to lock down the opposing team’s best player and his improved offensive output that featured a 19-point, 7-assist, 6-rebound statline in Game 7 of round one versus L.A., Allen will definitely be a hot commodity come July.
3. CHRIS ANDERSEN
Birdman, Birdman! After Pat Riley completed the heist of Chris Andersen back in January, the 10-year tatted vet has had plenty of time to work himself into Erik Spoelstra‘s rotation. He came into his zone during this year’s playoffs. While I don’t think anyone will be offering Birdman a massive deal in the near future, I do think that his astounding efficiency has warranted an upgrade from the league minimum that he currently makes. As of a few months ago, Miami was the lone team in pursuit of the Birdman’s services but that won’t be the case come this offseason. Andersen has provided Miami with the consistent frontcourt presence that they have longed for, going 35-for-41 from the field (85 percent) throughout the playoffs. Birdman’s ability to anchor the paint has allowed Chris Bosh to step out and play his game from 15 feet and beyond without having to do all of the dirty work inside. The energy that Andersen brings on a nightly basis is unmatched and has teams kicking themselves for not being the ones to scoop him up this past January. While Birdman is past the point of his career in which a lengthy contract extension is due, an increase in pay for the veteran big fella is certainly in order.
