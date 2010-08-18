5 Worst NBA Trades of All-Time

It’s funny how people start pitching trade ideas and forget that both teams would actually need a reason to pull off said trade.

For example, with everybody trying to figure out the best trade for Carmelo Anthony, some of the ideas are just terrible: ‘Melo straight-up for Andrei Kirilenko (why would Denver do that?), ‘Melo for Lamar Odom and Andrew Bynum (why would L.A. do that for a one-year ‘Melo rental?), etc. With some of the crazy offers being considered, I began to think about some of the all-time worst trades in NBA history:

5. Date: January 22, 1999

-Bulls Get: Roy Rogers and a 2000 2nd-round draft pick (Jake Voskuhl)

-Rockets Get: Scottie Pippen.

Honestly, it didn’t really amount to anything for either squad. The Bulls were in the process of breaking up the six-ring dynasty, and the Rockets got Scottie just as he started to hit the down slope of his career (and only kept him for one lockout-shortened season). Still, you don’t trade a Hall of Famer/Top 50 player of all-time for basically nothing.

4. Date: February 1, 2008

-Grizzlies Get: Kwame Brown, Javaris Crittenton, Marc Gasol, a 2008 1st-round draft pick (Donte Greene) and a 2010 1st round draft pick (Greivis Vasquez)

-Lakers Get: Pau Gasol, 2010 2nd-round draft pick (Devin Ebanks).

This trade helped boost L.A. back into championship front-runners; they have been to the NBA Final every year since Pau has joined the team. But it doesn’t look completely terrible now that Pau’s little brother is panning out pretty well for the Grizz, so unlike the other trades on this list, Memphis didn’t exactly get nothing in return.

3. Date: January 15, 1965

-Warriors Get: Connie Dierking, Paul Neumann, Lee Shaffer and cash.

-76ers Get: Wilt Chamberlain

Whenever you trade a player who averaged 38.9 points and 23.5 rebounds per game the previous season, then you have to make this list.

2. Date: June 16, 1975

-Bucks Get: Junior Bridgeman, Dave Meyers, Elmore Smith and Brian Winters

-Lakers Get: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Walt Wesley.

Don’t even look at the names, just look at the numbers. The Bucks got four players who combined scored 32,744 career points, while trading just one player who totaled 38,387 career points.

1. Date: September 9, 1980

-Warriors Get: Two 1980 1st-round draft picks (Rickey Brown and Joe Barry Carroll)

-Celtics Get: Robert Parish and a 1980 1st-round draft pick (Kevin McHale).

This is like something out of a video game. The Celtics should have got fined for armed robbery. How do you steal two NBA legends for nothing?