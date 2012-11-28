50 Cent, Eminem & Adam Levine “My Life” Official Video

Does 50 Cent still have it? The buzz certainly isn’t there like it used to be, but as for the actual content, you’ll soon be able to see/hear for yourself. His new album, Street King Immortal, is dropping Feb. 26, 2013, and this is the official video for the lead single, “My Life.” Featuring his old buddy Eminem, as well as Adam Levine, it shows the artists struggling to avoid the spotlight from a helicopter in a video shot at an abandoned train station in Detroit known as Michigan Central Station.

Do they still have the old chemistry?

