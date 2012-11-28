50 Cent, Eminem & Adam Levine “My Life” Official Video

#50 Cent #Eminem #Video
11.28.12 6 years ago

Does 50 Cent still have it? The buzz certainly isn’t there like it used to be, but as for the actual content, you’ll soon be able to see/hear for yourself. His new album, Street King Immortal, is dropping Feb. 26, 2013, and this is the official video for the lead single, “My Life.” Featuring his old buddy Eminem, as well as Adam Levine, it shows the artists struggling to avoid the spotlight from a helicopter in a video shot at an abandoned train station in Detroit known as Michigan Central Station.

Do they still have the old chemistry?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#50 Cent#Eminem#Video
TAGS50 CENTadam levineEminemvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP