6-1 Jordan Kilganon Puts On A Dunking Show In St. Mary’s Midnight Madness

#Video
10.04.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

If you’ve never heard the name Jordan Kilganon, you might want to do some research. The 6-1 dunk freak is quickly making a name for himself through YouTube. Recently, he completely shut it down at St. Mary’s Midnight Madness. The craziest part about this video? Apparently, this was his first show as a pro dunker. Eastbays, 360s, windmills… forgive the cliche but this cat is worth the price of admission.

