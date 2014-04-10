7-5 Tacko “Taco” Fall Is World’s Largest HS Player

Wearing a size 22 sneaker that only Shaq could snuggle into, 7-5 high school player, Tacko “Taco” Fall is turning heads playing ball down in Florida. The Liberty Christian Prep native of Dakar, Senegal is making a name for himself as the world’s largest high school player, even if the junior’s basketball skills are still in their infancy.

Despite a wingspan measuring eight feet, Fall is averaging a comparatively paltry 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game this season, according to Max Preps. But Taco told the Orlando Sentinel this is just his first year playing organized basketball. So when the lean, 250-pound Taco finally gets his skills down, watch out.

Bonus points to Fall for rocking the Horace Grant goggles.

