7-5 Tacko “Taco” Fall Is World’s Largest HS Player

Wearing a size 22 sneaker that only Shaq could snuggle into, 7-5 high school player, Tacko “Taco” Fall is turning heads playing ball down in Florida. The Liberty Christian Prep native of Dakar, Senegal is making a name for himself as the world’s largest high school player, even if the junior’s basketball skills are still in their infancy.
Despite a wingspan measuring eight feet, Fall is averaging a comparatively paltry 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game this season, according to Max Preps. But Taco told the Orlando Sentinel this is just his first year playing organized basketball. So when the lean, 250-pound Taco finally gets his skills down, watch out.
Bonus points to Fall for rocking the Horace Grant goggles.
Just hope this kid surrounds himself with the right people who look out for him. He doesn’t look like he’ll be the next Yao Ming or even Manute Bol.
Come on, anyone can play better than Manute Bol. If this kid’s smart, he’ll do the full 4 years of college to polish his game, and then I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets drafted in the top 5 of his draft class. Remember he’s still got about 3 inches left to grow, based on his age. He is going to be even more enormous when he’s 22.
He’s a shoo-in for the NBA, where he could just casually block shots and dunk all day. He doesn’t have to be that good. He’ll pull his weight regardless. Besides, look at his build – he’s much more healthy, strong, normal-proportioned and filled-out than Manute. Manute just had height, this kid actually has potential.
You make a fair point Janine and agree this kid drips potential. But we all know potential does not alone make an NBA player.
And actually, maybe you don’t know who Bol is. He might be the greatest defensive player of all time, being able to clog offenses on BOTH ends of the floor. But considering he is 2nd all time in career blocks per game and 14th on the all time shot blocking list, he isn’t as bad as you might think.
From what I saw in the video, Taco played against people half his height and he still doesn’t manage to dominate. Agreed it’s early days, so am happy to give him the benefit of the doubt. And agree with your point that he NEEDS to spend 4 years learning the game and how to use his frame.
I am aware of Manute Bol, I used to watch him and Muggsy when I was a kid, but I maintain that everything he was able to do was merely because he was so tall. 1) This kid will be taller, and probably 2) this kid will be somewhat skillful and athletic, which will be an advantage over poor Manute, rest his soul.
Just 5 reb and 1 blk ???????
Well, as the saying goes ‘You can’t teach height’ but I certainly hope he is more Yao Ming than Shawn Bradley (2nba players over 7’4)
I also hope they teach him to Play Like A Big Man. With that kind of height and the right kind of build, he could live on the low block. Teach his post move fundamentals and get him someone who knows about the Sky hook/hooks shots in general. It makes me frustrated to see big guys going up to take cotested faceup jumpers when putting their body between the defender and the ball then putting up a babyhook/skyhook would make best use of their height.
Anyway, let’s keep our fingers crossed he has fun playing and gets some great coaches.