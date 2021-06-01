The Wizards Avoided Elimination With A Game 4 Win Over The Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers visited the nation’s capital with a chance to close out the Washington Wizards in Game 4 on Monday evening. With Philadelphia leading the series by a 3-0 margin, the widespread assumption is that the top-seeded Sixers will move on but, at the same time, there is something to be said for avoiding a sweep and the Wizards managed to do just that with a 122-114 victory.

The 76ers came flying out of the gate, performing at a level reminiscent of the first three games of the series. Philadelphia took a 16-5 lead at the outset and, with the Wizards missing six of their first seven shots, the tone was anything but encouraging for Washington.

Simmons is too strong 😤 pic.twitter.com/hOSAKaijWl — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 31, 2021

The Wizards did find their footing, though, and much of that can be attributed to the work of veteran center Robin Lopez. Lopez helped to key a 10-3 run late in the first quarter to bring Washington back in touch and, in his first 12 minutes of individual action, Lopez scored 14 points on 7-of-8 shooting to go along with effective defense.

Washington kept hanging around with impressive shotmaking from Davis Bertans and others, with Russell Westbrook finally tying the game on a monster put-back dunk late in the second quarter.

The home team took its first lead of the night in the final minute of the first half and, even with Danny Green converting a three-pointer in the final second to give Philadelphia the lead, Washington’s performance was encouraging. Then, the 76ers took a hit during the halftime break when All-NBA center Joel Embiid was ruled out due to right knee soreness after appearing for only 11 minutes in the first half.