A Basketball Shorts Revolution is Upon Us

#Style – Kicks and Gear
08.08.12 6 years ago

When it comes to the world’s greatest game, we salute those who push the envelope of evolution and innovation for basketball and its players. Enter a basketball performance apparel brand we’ve told you a bit about in the past, the Atlanta-based Point 3.

Point 3 makes performance apparel that not only looks good, but also helps players on-court. Their key innovation is centered on their Baller Performance Game Shorts with DRYV Moisture Control. The shorts are the only ones in the game designed to keep your hands dry, featuring sweat absorbent DRYV Moisture Control® down the sides and across the back.

We’ve played in them a ton and absolutely love them. You can pre-order them at now HERE or copt them in person at VILLA on 8/8.

Check out these teaser images of the shorts to give you an idea of the love that has gone into their creation:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSPOINT 3Style - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP