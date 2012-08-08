A Basketball Shorts Revolution is Upon Us

When it comes to the world’s greatest game, we salute those who push the envelope of evolution and innovation for basketball and its players. Enter a basketball performance apparel brand we’ve told you a bit about in the past, the Atlanta-based Point 3.

Point 3 makes performance apparel that not only looks good, but also helps players on-court. Their key innovation is centered on their Baller Performance Game Shorts with DRYV Moisture Control. The shorts are the only ones in the game designed to keep your hands dry, featuring sweat absorbent DRYV Moisture Control® down the sides and across the back.

We've played in them a ton and absolutely love them.

Check out these teaser images of the shorts to give you an idea of the love that has gone into their creation: