A Closer Look: The Reebok Shaqnosis “Orlando” Colorway

It’s safe to say that the Reebok Shaqnosis is a classic. The reaction to its recent re-release was confirmation of that. When they first designed the sneaker 20 years ago, Shaquille O’Neal figured it’d be a hate-it-or-love-it shoe. The crazy design. The absence of the Pump technology. It was a wild basketball shoe that earned a wild name. Instead, just about everyone loved it.

This year, Reebok is taking advantage of that by bringing back the shoe in many different colorways, including some that have never been seen before. To honor the Diesel’s days in Orlando, they dropped this version in early August. We got our hands on a pair and, naturally, wanted to take a closer look.

What do you think?

