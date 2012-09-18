A Cruel Summer: A Review Of The 12 Biggest Storylines Of The NBA’s Offseason

Still, it’s as good a time as any to look back on this summer’s major headlines through Hit-Boy’s well-produced beats…
*** *** ***
1. JEREMY LIN SIGNS WITH THE ROCKETS
“To the World” â€“ Kanye West feat. R. Kelly
Knicks fans should’ve seen this coming. Jeremy Lin wasn’t going to stay in New York forever – or at least not for a discount.
“I’m going down to make sure I do it my way. If it doesn’t get me where I want to go I can live with that,” Lin told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols in an exclusive interview back in February.
Once he got the opportunity to shine, he made up his mind going forward. Lin was going out on his f@#&in’ terms, no matter what. R. Kelly’s intro is stuck on repeat. And James Dolan should be informed these Kanye lines are directed at him: “These n!$$@s tryna hold me back, I’m just trying to protect my stacks. Mitt Romney don’t pay no tax, Mitt Romney don’t pay no tax.”