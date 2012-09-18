A Cruel Summer: A Review Of The 12 Biggest Storylines Of The NBA’s Offseason

Leave it toto postpone the summer as long asdid the NBA season a year ago. Theperformance that capped off‘s Made in America music festival teased us almost as much as a new NBA 2K13 trailer from 2K Sports. But the best things in life are always worth the wait. Now, Yeezy has dropped Cruel Summer upon us, while the NBA’s offseason is at a dead period until training camp starts.

Still, it’s as good a time as any to look back on this summer’s major headlines through Hit-Boy’s well-produced beats…

1. JEREMY LIN SIGNS WITH THE ROCKETS

“To the World” â€“ Kanye West feat. R. Kelly

Knicks fans should’ve seen this coming. Jeremy Lin wasn’t going to stay in New York forever – or at least not for a discount.

“I’m going down to make sure I do it my way. If it doesn’t get me where I want to go I can live with that,” Lin told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols in an exclusive interview back in February.

Once he got the opportunity to shine, he made up his mind going forward. Lin was going out on his f@#&in’ terms, no matter what. R. Kelly’s intro is stuck on repeat. And James Dolan should be informed these Kanye lines are directed at him: “These n!$$@s tryna hold me back, I’m just trying to protect my stacks. Mitt Romney don’t pay no tax, Mitt Romney don’t pay no tax.”