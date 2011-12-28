A Dime Q&A With Lamont Peterson: The Man Who Made Tyreke Evans

When I first metfive years ago, I came away unsure that the 6-foot-6 high school sophomore could dunk.

I mean, he could dunk â€“ at his height, with natural athleticism and arms long enough to box with God, he could definitely get himself above the rim â€“ but next to the aerial showmanship of Class of 2008 peers such as DeMar DeRozan, Willie Warren, Devin Ebanks and even little Brandon Jennings, Tyreke’s arsenal of jams was like Duck Hunt compared to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. During an afternoon-long photo shoot for the cover of Dime #24, Tyreke wowed me with 30-foot jump shots. But when he was asked to dunk on camera for some mid-air shots, the letdown was jarring.

High school graduation, one-and-done in college, and a couple NBA seasons under his belt later, however, Tyreke has turned the dunk into one of his (many) ways to reaffirm the statement that he is one of the most talented young guards in the league. Ask Gary Neal of the Spurs, Kyle Korver of the Bulls, or DeSagana Diop (formerly) of the Mavs: Tyreke has learned how to make that little behind-the-rim microphone sing.

What changed? Nothing more than the realization of a plan that began before Tyreke had grown some decent facial hair.

Lamont Peterson began training Evans when the phenom was just a ninth grader. Before that, the former college football player had gained a reputation in Philadelphia basketball circles for helping turn Mustafa Shakur, Kyle Lowry and Wayne Ellington into eventual NBA players. And today, when he’s not in his home base of Sacramento working with Evans, Peterson still makes time to work with up-and-comers such as Dion Waiters (Syracuse), LaQuinton Ross (Ohio State) and Tyreek Duren (La Salle).

Peterson’s star pupil, however, remains Evans. Peterson has helped turn Evans into a 230-pound powerhouse combo guard, one of the NBA’s most physically imposing perimeter players as well as one of its most productive. After winning the league’s Rookie of the Year in 2010, Evans averaged 17.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.5 steals last season. In the Kings’ season-opening win over the Lakers on Monday, Evans put up 20 points.

A couple days before the start of Evans’ third pro season, I talked to the man partially responsible for the future of the Kings franchise:

*** *** ***

Dime: Some athletes have their personal strength and conditioning coach, and they have a sport-specific trainer who works with them on skills. Are you one of those to Tyreke, or both?

Lamont Peterson: It’s been strength and conditioning from Day One. When we first started working together, his goal was to go straight to the NBA from high school â€“ at the time, you could still do that â€“ and to be physically ready to make that move. That’s why his family hired me. We had a four-year plan to help ‘Reke put on weight gradually and appropriately through high school. The feeling was (that) we didn’t want anybody to say, “He’s slim” or “He needs a grown-man’s body.”

Dime: So things like ball-handling, on-court moves, shooting, that’s not you?

LP: He has all of that already. And because he’s so instinctive and reactionary with his game, he just … Well, put it this way: It’s hard to teach a phenom. ‘Reke had the skill set to go pro when he was a high school senior. As far as basketball skills, he knows what he wants to work on, so my role (during basketball drills) is to have him do those things at a faster pace so he gets in a cardio workout in addition to getting his shots up.

Dime: Originally the goal was adding muscle so Tyreke could be ready for the pros. Now that he’s a pro, does the focus of your workouts change?

LP: This summer our mindset was to stay on top of his weight. It’s not so much gaining for him now as it is maintaining: Keeping his body fat down, getting a good stretching program. He had the ankle (injury) last year, but he’s really never had a significant injury that was muscle-related.

Dime: How do the workouts change when Tyreke’s in the NBA versus high school or college? Are they longer? Less frequent? Less intense? More efficient?

LP: It’s about the same, actually. He’ll do basketball skills in the morning and strength and agility in the evening. More specifically this year, everything was cardio-based. (For strength) I’d have him alternate upper and lower-body days, doing high reps in a certain amount of time. That would be followed by cardio on the Stairmaster or an elliptical machine for 30 minutes.

Dime: How about in-season versus offseason workouts?

LP: Well, during the season he’s property of the Kings, so I don’t do anything with him during the season. You’re not lifting for gains during the season, you’re lifting for maintenance. In the offseason, our program typically goes three days a week.

Dime: Did the uncertainty of the lockout â€“ not knowing when the season would start, so not knowing when you’d want Tyreke peaking in his conditioning â€“ impact your offseason training schedule?

LP: Nope. We had actually estimated that it would not be settled, so we trained for there not being a season. Actually, on the day the lockout was settled, ‘Reke was about to sign to go to Italy. He was about to sign on the dotted line and was gonna be in Rome. This is his third year, his most important year, and he realizes that. NBA season or not, he wanted to attack this summer.