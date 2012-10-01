A First Look At The Nike LeBron X “Dunkman”

Earlier today, we told you that the Nike LeBron X would soon be coming to NikeiD. If you weren’t hyped for LeBron‘s newest sneaker yet, then this recent leak should do the trick. Well-known in the LeBron line, the “Dunkman” looks like it’ll be an eye-popper with a rich shining black and lime green color scheme. In terms of the best LeBron X edition, I’m still partial to the “Jade” colorway (the new leaked photos of this sneaker make it look so dope), but these are next in line.

