A First Look At The Nike LeBron X “Dunkman”

10.01.12 6 years ago

Earlier today, we told you that the Nike LeBron X would soon be coming to NikeiD. If you weren’t hyped for LeBron‘s newest sneaker yet, then this recent leak should do the trick. Well-known in the LeBron line, the “Dunkman” looks like it’ll be an eye-popper with a rich shining black and lime green color scheme. In terms of the best LeBron X edition, I’m still partial to the “Jade” colorway (the new leaked photos of this sneaker make it look so dope), but these are next in line.

H/T NiceKicks, alexwei_aka_fatboykickz

Is this the best colorway so far?

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#LeBron James
TAGSLeBron JamesNIKENike BasketballNike LeBron XNike LeBron X "Dunkman"Style - Kicks and Gear

