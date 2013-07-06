A Gift for Lakers Fans: Dwight Howard Gets Dunked On…Twice

Dwight Howard didn’t have a great year in Los Angeles, but now that he decided on Houston, L.A. fans can watch videos like these with a different perspective. Cheer up guys, you’ll have around $50 million in cap space next summer. You still have Kobe. And you’re the Lakers. As long as Howard doesn’t come back next year and drop 40 and 20 on you, life is good. Here are two more gifts…

Will the Lakers still be a playoff team next season?

