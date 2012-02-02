A Guard From Arkansas-Pine Bluff Had The Real Top Dunk Of The Year

LeBron jumped over John Lucas on Sunday, and we all proclaimed it the best throwdown of the season. Then, Blake Griffin assaulted Kendrick Perkins in mid-air on Monday with his dunk that may have violated the Geneva Convention, and we all had to reconsider.
Is it time to reconsider a third time? And from all places, the Southwest Athletic Conference?
Yep.
Savalace Townsend, Arkansas Pine Bluff’s 6-1 guard, saw an opening to his left bringing the ball up the floor on Jan. 28 and ripped one of the nastiest dunks of the year on Grambling State. Just two steps inside the free-throw line, Townsend â€” who calls himself on Twitter “not your typical athlete” â€” disregards the defender setting up for a charge. He winds up nearly horizontal at the finish.
Hey, I’m not here to rag on anything Griffin does in the air; the Clipper’s practically a Flying Wallenda at this point. That said, I’ll take this over anything from the NBA this week because 1) he’s smaller and 2) he still finishes with as much power and reach as any of the others. And unlike the other guys’ helpless defenders (cc: Perk and Lucas), Grambling’s defense had a full two or three seconds to set up for his drive because he handled the rock the whole way, and he still ripped it off.
Being in the top five this week â€” Paul George, Andre Iguodala, LeBron and Blake included â€” is no small feat of flight. But we may have a new leader.
Does this compare to Blake Griffin’s facial on Kendrick Perkins?
In the words of Fabolous
“Da da da-da da da DAMN!”
wow. To jump that high, and that far, at that size?!?! OVER A DEFENDER?!?! WOW
off two feet* forgot to include that point
Are You Kidding Me, Are you (F*#$%&*@) Kidding Me, is what he Meant to say, but held back
Thats what i’m talking about. Ramming it through the hoop.
Off 2 feet too… Nonsense!!!
WOW are you kidding me!
Somehow I feel if this is in a plyground gym #11 undercuts you causing you to fall and a fight ensues.
definately a sick dunk…but are you kidding me!? Blake performed first degree murder on a big ass ogre in Perkins the other night…this aint on that level
As Dirk would say, “Shut it down!”…
blake’s dunk was better as perkins was fouling the heck out of him. this kid didn’t meet any resistance he just stretched out. very athletic dunk though, but not close to blake’s.
Dude got mercked, probably cant show his face round campus no more! By a 6-1 PG nonetheless.. Shit, everything about this is siiick!
A 6’1 point on a set defense?
Yeah, better than Blake’s.
The stretch n reach is ridic!
dude should just retire from sports now
damn… thats bout all i can say