A (Not So Brief) History Of Flight

At some point if you were a Creative Director for Jordan Brand you’d have to feel like the walls were closing in around you. With mediocre at best responses to Jordans XXII, XXIII and 2009 it wouldn’t be that far fetched to start thinking that the magic behind Air Jordans was fading away. Luckily for the powers that be (and therefore luckily for us) Jordans Retro revival has never really slowed down.

To show they’ve still got a few tricks up their sleeve, the heads over at JB recently added an intricate and interactive new feature to Jumpman23.com called “The History Of Flight”. The “History of Flight” or “HOF” (Hall of Fame…?) showcases every Jordan I to 2009 in a tonal all-white colorway and has an incredibly detailed and insightful look in to the history, creation and inspiration behind each Jordan.

Definitely a must-see for any basketball or sneaker fiend. Check out the entire Air Jordan line HERE.

